Razer Blade 15 laptop is now available for play or work (with new Studio Edition mobile workstation config)

Gaming company Razer refreshed its Razer Blade 15 gaming laptop in April, bringing support for up to an Intel Core i7-10875H processor, up to NVIDIA GeForce RTX 2080 Super Max-Q graphics, and up to a 300 Hz display.

Now Razer has launched a new Razer Blade 15 Studio Edition laptop designed for mobile workstation use for folks looking for a machine to use for professional graphics applications.

The new pro version of the laptop shares a lot of DNA with its gaming-focused sibling. But it has a white chassis instead of black, and it swaps NVIDIA’s GeForce gaming graphics processor for an NVIDIA Quadro RTX 5000 GPU.

Oh, and it’s expensive — a Razer Blade 15 Studio Edition with a 10th-gen Intel Core processor sells for $4300.

To be fair, you get a pretty powerful computer for that price tag. The pound laptop features an Intel Core i7-10875H octa-core processor, NVIDIA Quadro RTX 5000 graphics with 16GB of GDDR6 VRAM, 32GB of dual-channel DDR4-2933 memory, and a 1TB PCIe NVMe SSD.

The Studio Edition version of the notebook only comes with one display option — a 15. inch, 4K OLED touchscreen display with a 60 Hz refresh rate and 100-percent DCI-P3 color gamut.

But you are paying a premium for the Quadro graphics — a virtually identical model with GeForce RTX 2080 Super Max-Q graphics costs $1000 less.

Other features common to both models include an 80Wh battery, Thunderbolt 3, USB 3.2 Gen 2 ports, WiFi 6, Bluetooth 5.1, a Windows Hello-compatible IR camera, and a backlit keyboard with per-key RGB lighting.

The notebook measures 14″ x 9.3″ x 0.7″ and weighs 4.85 pounds.

