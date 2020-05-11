Qualcomm Snapdragon 768G processor offers faster speeds for mid-range 5G phones

Qualcomm is expanding its Snapdragon 700-series line of 5G-enabled smartphone processors with a new chip that’s… basically a faster version of an existing chip. Not that that’s necessarily a bad thing.

The new Qualcomm Snapdragon 768G processor has the same basic feature set as the Snapdragon 765G that was introduced late last year. But the new model features faster top speeds for the CPU and GPU.

That could make it a slightly better option for upper mid-range gaming phones… or a more affordable and energy-efficient option than the Snapdragon 865 for high-end phones.

Like the Snapdragon 765G, the new Snapdragon 768G processor is an octa-core with Adreno 620 graphics, Hexagon 696 graphics, Spectra 355 image signal processor, a Snapdragon X52 integrated 5G model, and support for devices with:

Up to 12GB of LPDDR4X-21333 memory

Up to a 192 MP camera

Up to a 120 Hz display

Up to 10-bit HDR support.

The differences basically come down to the top frequencies available for each chip:

Chip name Snapdragon 768G Snapdragon 765G Snapdragon 765 1 x ARM Cortex-A76 CPU core @ 2.8 GHz @ 2.4 GHz @ 2.3 GHz 1 x ARM Cortex-A76 CPU core @ 2.4 GHz @ 2.2 GHz @ 2.2 GHz 6 x ARM Cortex-55 CPU cores @ 1.8 GHz @ 1.8 GHz @ 1.8 GHz Adreno 620 GPU 15% faster than 768G 10% faster than Snapdragon 765 20% faster than “previous generation”

Since the new processor is pin-to-pin compatible with the Snapdragon 765 series chips, device makers that have already produced designs for that processor should be able to upgrade with minimal effort.

In fact, Xiaomi has already unveiled the first Snapdragon 768G-powered phone, the new Redmi K30 5G Racing Edition with a 120 Hz display, 64MP camera, 6GB of RAM, and 128GB of storage.

via press release and AnandTech’s detailed spec comparison chart

