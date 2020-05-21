Liliputing

Powkiddy X2 handheld game console looks like a Nintendo Switch (but doesn’t do Switch things)

Posted on at

There’s something kind of familiar looking about the Powkiddy X2, a handheld game console with red and blue game controllers on either side of a 7 inch display.

But while the Powkiddy X2 looks like a Nintendo Switch, it lacks much of the functionality that makes Nintendo’s little game console special. The controllers aren’t detachable. The display resolution is lower. The processor is slower. And you can’t actually play Switch games.

That said, the Powkiddy X2 is a lot cheaper than a $300 Nintendo Switch — you can pick one up for $80 from AliExpress.

To be fair, there’s no shortage of inexpensive handheld game systems from Chinese device makers. The only thing that’s truly notable about this model is its knock-off design… and I guess I’m kind of falling for the PR stunt.

That said, here’s what the Powkiddy x2 has to offer:

  • 7 inch, 1024 x 600 pixel IPS display
  • 1.3 GHz ARM Cortex-A7 quad-core processor
  • 3,000 mAh battery
  • HDMI output
  • microSD card reader
  • 2 x micro USB ports

According to the product description, the system comes with 11 game console emulators pre-installed, allowing you to run games for classic consoles including the Sony PlayStation, Sega MegaDrive, NeoGeo, NES, SNES, Game Boy, Game Boy Color, and Game Boy Advance.

While it’s designed for handheld use, you can also use it as a sort of living room console by running an HDMI cable to a TV and plugging in up to two controllers using the device’s micro USB ports.

Sean C

It’s so shameless, but not a bad design. I want it

51 minutes ago
zdanee

I guess Chinese manufacturers still haven’t figured out that copying a design only makes the product a laughing stock and retroactively invalidates all their previous devices and achievements as a serious effort.

