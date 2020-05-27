PocketBook eReaders now available in the US from Newegg

Switzerland-based PocketBook has been making eBook readers since 2007, but it’s been tough to find the company’s products in the United States for the last few years.

Now Newegg is selling a few models with prices ranging from $159 to $449. There’s no word on whether that means PocketBook’s upcoming eReader with a E Ink color display is coming to North America. But the odds certainly look better than they did when the PocketBook Color was first unveiled in April.

For now, here are the PocketBook devices available from Newegg.

This model has a 6 inch, 1072 x 1448 pixel E Ink Carta touchscreen display with a front-light featuring adjustable color temperature.

With 16GB of storage, IPX7 water resistance, WiFi, Bluetooth, a micro USB port, and a 1,500 mAH battery, this $159 device is comparable with an Amazon Kindle Paperwhite — for the same price you can get a Kindle Paperwhite with 32GB of storage, but you’d have to pay extra to remove ads from the lock screen and you wouldn’t get the adjustable color temperature.

All three of the PocketBook devices available from Newegg also have G-sensors for automatic screen rotation, a feature that Amazon doesn’t yet offer on any of its Kindle devices.

The Touch HD 3 has a 1 GHz dual-core processor, 512MB of RAM, and runs a Linux-based operating system. The eReaders measures 161.3mm x 108mm x 8mm and weighs 155 grams.

The PocketBook Touch HD 3 is available in grey or copper colors.

With a $279 price tag, this model is substantially more expensive than the 6 inch model, but you get a bigger display, an IPX8 rating for water resistance, 1GB of RAM and a 1,900 mAh battery.

The display is a 7.8 inch, 1404 x 1872 pixel E Ink Carta touchscreen display with adjustable color temperature. Despite the larger number of pixels overall, the InkPad 3 Pro and Touch HD 3 both have the same pixel density: 330 pixels per inch.

Most other specs are pretty much the same as for the smaller model, including a micro USB port, WiFi, Bluetooth, and a 1 GHz dual-core processor.

The InkPad 3 Pro measures 195mm x 136.5mm x 8mm and weighs 225 grams.

This $449 model has a 10.3 inch, 1404 x 1872 pixel E Ink Carta Mobius touchscreen display with adjustable color temperature and 227 pixels per inch.

Like the InkPad 3 Pro, the InkPad X has 1GB of RAM and a 1 GHz dual-core processor. But this model has 32GB of storage, a 2,000 mAh battery, and a USB 2.0 Type-C port.

This model measures 249.2mm x 173.4mm x 7.7mm and weighs 300 grams.

All of the PocketBook eReaders support a variety of document formats including EPUB, PDF, TXT< HTML, MOBI, CBR, and CBZ as well as audio formats including MP3 and OGG (if you use USB or Bluetooth headphones). They also all support text-to-speech.

via The eBook Reader

