Liliputing

Open source digital painting app Krita comes to Android and ChromeOS (Beta)

Posted on at by // Leave a Comment

Krita is a free and open source application designed for digital painting, 2D animation, and image editing. Originally designed for Linux, Krita has also been available for Windows since 2014. And now the developers have released the first public beta of Krita for Android and Chrome OS.

The app is available from the Google Play Store, but you’ll need to visit the Early Access section to find it, and only Android tablets and Chromebooks are supported — not Android phones. Given that the app’s user interface is clearly designed for larger screens, that seems like a pretty reasonable restriction.

While Krita for Windows is available either as a free download from Krita’s website or as a $10 purchase from Steam or the Microsoft Store, the Google Play Store version of the app is entirely free, since the only way to install Krita on an Android device at this point is to go through the Play Store. You can buy a “supported badge” through an in-app purpose if you want to contribute to the project though.

via Hacker News






Support Liliputing

Liliputing’s primary sources of revenue are advertising and affiliate links (if you click the “Shop” button at the top of the page and buy something on Amazon, for example, we’ll get a small commission).

But there are several ways you can support the site directly even if you’re using an ad blocker and hate online shopping.

Contribute to our Patreon campaign

or…

Contribute via PayPal

Select a Donation Option (USD)

Enter Donation Amount (USD)

Leave a Reply

avatar

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

  Subscribe  
Notify of