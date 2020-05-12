One GX 7 inch gaming laptop will have an RGB backlit keyboard and detachable controllers

One Netbook’s first tiny gaming laptop designed specifically for gaming is set to launch later this year. The One GX is expected to have a 7 inch display, detachable game controllers, and a design that looks more than a little like a scale model of recent Alienware gaming laptops.
While One Netbook has been a little shy with detailed specs for the upcoming mini-laptop, the company has recently shared a series of pictures and short videos highlighting the design.
Two of the latest (1)(2) show that not only will the One GX have a backlit QWERTY keyboard, but it’ll also support per-key RGB lighting, which makes it the first laptop this small to sport that feature.
One of the new videos also includes a few blink-and-you’ll-miss-them shots of the detachable game controllers. Without the controllers, the One GX looks like a tiny laptop with a rather large exhaust fan on the back of the computer. With them… it looks like a tiny laptop with game controllers stuck to the sides of the keyboard.
The idea is to offer a Nintendo Switch-like device that can be used with or without the controllers attached. That could help set the One GX apart from other mini gaming PCs like the GPD Win, Win 2, and Win Max, all of which have controllers built into the design.
But it could also make the One GX feel less like a gaming laptop and more like a laptop with a game controller that’s almost literally tacked on as an afterthought. Unlike a Switch, the screen isn’t actually between the controllers, it’s above it. And with the controllers straddling the keyboard, it could be harder to switch between keyboard and controller input with your thumbs on this device than it is on a GPD Win series computer.
Anyway, most of the recent updates from One Netbook have concerned the One GX design. The company hasn’t had much to say about the specs.
Late last year One Netbook said the One GX would be powered by an Intel Tiger Lake processor. But those aren’t expected to be available until much later in 2020. So if One Netbook plans to ship the One GX in time to compete with the GPD Win Max that ships this summer, it’s likely that the One GX could a use current-gen Intel Ice Lake processor instead.
The company has also said the One GX will have an HDMI port, USB Type-C and Type-A ports, an M.2 SSD, and a 12,000 mAh battery, and it will be available with optional 5G and/or 4G LTE modems — although it’s unclear whether they’ll support global wireless bands or just Chinese networks.
There’s still no word on the price or release date for the One GX.
the first look of #onegx rgb keyboard pic.twitter.com/oISRzBWghk
— One-netbook official (@OnenetbookO) May 11, 2020
OneGx1
World’s first 5G compatible 7-inch Cloud Gaming UMPC#OneGx1prototype #Gundam #Detachablecontroller #RGBkeyboard #5G #GamingPC pic.twitter.com/BjIDRytcPR
— One-netbook official (@OnenetbookO) May 12, 2020
via /r/onegx and @OnenetbookO
I’d honestly rather have this layout than the Win Max’s, but it does hinge on how good the D-pad is.
Interesting because I think the opposite. The Win Max has a larger screen, battery and keyboard which will make it better for if you do choose to do some productivity on it. Plus any hit it takes in overall larger size vs the GX is negated by having the controllers built in. Also if you are not a college kid, you will appreciate more the toned down appearance and lack of go faster stripes on the Win Max.
The only thing that could swing it for me is Tigerlake.
It looks like the lighting can be turned off. With that turned off and the controller detached the One GX looks more suitable for business meetings and office work than the Win Max
They keyboard is a “nice to have” on something like this, I’d be fine with a thumbboard like the Win 2 so it’s a non factor. And gaming stuff looks corny but this is no worse than a bright yellow Switch Lite, so who cares? What makes this for me is that by having joy-con style controllers, this can have a control layout that doesn’t cluster everything at the top of the keyboard in the most cramped way possible, and will probably let it balance in the hand a bit better. It also potentially makes those controllers replaceable, which is nice given the way cheap analog sticks can age. But again all this is pretty dependent on the actual controls, and the preview render was not encouraging.