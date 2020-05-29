MSI quietly introduces Ryzen 4000 version of the MSI 14 laptop

The MSI Modern 14 is a thin and light laptop with a 14 inch display that launched last summer for $749 and up. At the time the notebook was exclusively available with 10th-gen Intel Comet Lake U-series processors.

But now MSI has quietly added a new AMD-powered version to the lineup. Featuring an Intel AMD Ryzen 7 4000U series processor, the new MSI Modern 14 B4MW is identical to the Intel-powered MSI Modern 14 B10R in most respects.

They’re the same size, have the same batteries, keyboards, and displays. But the processor isn’t the only thing that’s different.

The Intel version of the MSI Modern 14 supports up to 32GB of DDR4-2666 memory, but the Ryzen version maxes out at 64GB of DDR-3200 memory.

Another difference is the selection of GPU options. Pick a model with an AMD Ryzen processor and you get AMD Radeon Vega graphics. Intel versions come with Intel UHD, NVIDIA GeForce MX330, or NVIDIA GeForce MX350 graphics, depending on the configuration.

And… that’s about it for the differences. Neither version of the laptop has a Thunderbolt 3 port.

MSI says the new model is available with up to an unspecified AMD Ryzen 7 processor and features:

14 inch, 1920 x 1080 pixel display

2 x SODIMM slots for memory

M.2 slot for PCIe NVMe or SATA solid state drives

1 x USB 3.2 Gen 1 Type-C ports

2 x USB 2.0 Type-A ports

microSD card reader

1 x HDMI port with 4K/30Hz support

3.5mm audio jack

2 x 2W speakers

720p webcam

52Wh battery

Backlit keyboard

The notebook measures 12.6″ x 8.7″ x 0.7″ (319 x 220.2mm x 16.9mm) and weighs 2.9 pounds (1.3 kg). MSI will offer WiFi 6/Bluetooth 5.1 or WiFi 5/Bluetooth 5.0 wireless options.

Official pricing and availability details for the new MSI Modern 14 with AMD Ryzen haven’t been announced yet — MSI hasn’t even put out a press release yet. The laptop just showed up on its website sometime in the past month.

But some retailers are already taking pre-orders and/or showing product listings with prices ranging from $649 to $765.

Incidentally, B&H is selling an entry-level MSI Modern 14 for $649, which is $100 off the list price. This model features an Intel Core i5-10210U processor, 8GB of RAM, and 512GB of storage for $649 right now.

via NotebookCheck and @_rogame

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

Reddit

Pocket

Tumblr

Pinterest

LinkedIn

Email



Daily Deals (5-29-2020) Webcams may be harder to find these days, but not only is the Lenovo 500 FHD Webcam still in stock at Lenovo.com, but … Continue Reading about Daily Deals (5-29-2020)













