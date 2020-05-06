Microsoft Surface Go 2 launches May 12 for $399 and up (Larger screen, faster processor)

After months of leaks, the Microsoft Surface Go 2 is official. As expected, the new tablet is getting a faster processor and a larger display. But since the screen is surrounded by slimmer bezels, which means Microsoft’s latest entry-level tablet has the same physical dimensions as its predecessor and should work with first-gen accessories.

Other new features in the Surface Go 2 include a bigger battery and longer battery life and Microsoft Studio Mics (dual microphones for improved voice quality).

Prices start at $399 and the Surface Go 2 will be available to purchase starting May 12, 2020.

The new tablet has a 10.5 inch, 1920 x 1280 pixel display, which is a light bump up from the 10 inch, 1800 x 1200 pixel screen in the original Surface Go.

And Microsoft has replaced the original tablet’s 7th-gen Intel Pentium 4415Y Kaby Lake processor with a choice of 8th-gen Pentium 4425Y or Core m3-8100Y Amber Lake processors for up to 64-percent performance boost.

While the $399 starting price is attractive, keep in mind that what you get for that price is a model with a Pentium processor, 4GB of RAM ad 64GB of storage. You’ll have to pay extra if you want the Core m3 processor, 8GB of RAM, up to 256GB of storage, or support for 4G LTE.

Like all Surface tablets, the Surface Go 2 supports optional accessories including Type Covers and Surface Pens.

Microsoft also announced the new Surface Book 3 will be available starting May 21, 2020 for $1600 and up. Available in 13.5 inch or 15 inch sizes, the 2-in-1 laptop is powered by a 10th-gen Intel Core Ice Lake processor, NVIDIA GeForce GTX or RTX graphics, and supports up to 32GB of RAM and 2TB of solid state storage.

