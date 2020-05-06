Microsoft Surface Book 3 is coming May 21 for $1600 and up

Microsoft’s Surface Book line of premium 2-in-1 laptops is getting its third major update in five years. The new Microsoft Surface Book 3 features 10th-gen Intel Core processors, support for NVIDIA GeForce GTX or RTX graphics, and up to 32GB of RAM, and a choice or 13.5 inch or 15 inch displays.

One thing the new laptop doesn’t have? A Thunderbolt 3 port. Microsoft has upgraded the USB Type-C port from USB 3.1 Gen 1 to Gen 2 for slightly faster speeds, but you won’t be able to connect an external graphics dock to this laptop. Depending on the model you buy though, you may not have to.

The new Surface Book 3 laptops are available for pre-order starting today for $1600 and up, and they should ship starting May 21, 2020.

Detailed specs and pricing will be available closer to launch, but here are some details about the new 2-in-1 laptops:

Surface Book 3 13.5 inch Surface Book 3 15 inch Display 13.5 inch, 3000 x 2000 PixelSense 15 inch, 3240 x 2160 PixelSense CPU Intel Core i5-1035G7 or Core i7-1065G7 Intel Core i7-1065G7 iGPU Intel Iris Plus 940 Intel Iris Plus 940 dGPU NVIDIA GeForce GTX 1650 Max-Q NVIDIA GeForce GTX 1660 Ti Max-Q or Quadro RTX 3000 Max-Q (commercial and education SKUs only) RAM Up to 32GB LPDDR4x Up to 32GB of LPDDR4x Storage SSD Up to 2TB SSD Ports 1 x USB-C, 2 x USB-A, Surface Connect, 3.5mm audio, SDXC card reader 1 x USB-C, 2 x USB-A, Surface Connect, 3.5mm audio, SDXC card reader Wireless WiFi 6 and Bluetooth 5 WiFi 6 and Bluetooth 5 Power supply 65W 127W Starting price $1600 $2300

Microsoft also says the Surface Book 3 comes with the “fastest SSD” the company has ever shipped and the company promises up to 50-percent better performance than the Surface Book 2 while offering up to 17.5 hours of battery life for the larger model, or 15.5 hours for the 13.5 inch Surface Book 3.

If the prices seem a little steep, Microsoft does offer cheaper Surface products — the company also introduced the new Surface Book 2 tablet today. The 10.5 inch tablet with an 8th-gen Intel Y-series processor is a heck of a lot less powerful, but with a starting price of $399 it’s also a heck of a lot more affordable.

via Microsoft and Ars Technica

