Microsoft releases Windows Terminal 1.0 and PowerToys 0.18

The Windows Terminal app is exiting beta, almost a year after the first public preview was released. The all-in-one command line tool for Windows provides a new way to interact with the Windows command prompt, Windows Subsystem for Linux, and Windows Powershell.

With features including support for rich text, tabs, and themes, styles, and and other configurable settings, it’s a more powerful, versatile tool than the hodgepodge of utilities Windows had previously offered.

While Windows Terminal 1.0 is available starting today, Microsoft is also introducing a new preview version for folks that want to keep testing bleeding edge pre-release builds. It’s available from Github or the Microsoft Store.

Windows Terminal 1.0 isn’t the only new toy for power users that Microsoft announced today though.

The Windows Subsystem for Linux will soon allow you to run desktop Linux apps with a graphical user interface. And a public preview of a new Windows Package Manager is out today, allowing you to install apps from a Microsoft-curated repository using a command line tool.

Microsoft has also released PowerToys version 0.18.0, which brings support for automatic updates, a new settings system, and two new “toys:”

Keyboard Manager – remap keyboard shortcuts/hotkeys or single key functions

– remap keyboard shortcuts/hotkeys or single key functions PowerToys Run – launch apps or find files by typing their names into a search box (brought up via a hotkey combo)

These new tools joy previous PowerToys features, including FancyZones, File Explorer Previews, batch image resizing and bulk file renaming, and a keyboard shortcut guide.

via Microsoft

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

Reddit

Pocket

Tumblr

Pinterest

LinkedIn

Email



Daily Deals (5-19-2020) GTA V is still available for free from the Epic Games Store. You can pick up The Witcher 3 GOTY for $15 from GOG, Steam, … Continue Reading about Daily Deals (5-19-2020)













