Microsoft releases Windows 10 May 2020 Update

The latest major update to Windows 10 is rolling out starting today and should be available to most users through Windows Update within the next few weeks.

Among other things, this Windows 10 May 2020 Update brings improvements for gaming, Bluetooth, Cortana, and accessibly. And like most new builds of Windows 10, it’ll be officially supported for the next 18 months.

Here are some of the changes in the Windows 10 May 2020 Update:

DirectX 12 Ultimate brings smoother graphics on supported hardware.

Xbox Game Bar now supports third-party widgets.

now supports third-party widgets. Microsoft’s Edge web browser uses up to 27-percent less RAM.

uses up to 27-percent less RAM. You can pair Bluetooth devices from the notifications menu (saving you the step of opening Settings).

from the notifications menu (saving you the step of opening Settings). You can rename virtual desktops .

. There’s support for more kaomoji in the Windows emoji keyboard (Japanese emoticons).

in the Windows emoji keyboard (Japanese emoticons). Windows Calculator can now be pinned to stay on top of all all applications.

can now be pinned to stay on top of all all applications. Notepad now support quick text zooming, wrap-around find/replace, and shows an asterisk in the title bar if you have unsaved changes.

now support quick text zooming, wrap-around find/replace, and shows an asterisk in the title bar if you have unsaved changes. The Windows Subsystem for Linux now works on devices with ARM processors.

now works on devices with ARM processors. The Your Phone app now lets you place calls or send text messages from your PC when using a Windows 10 on ARM computer paired with a smartphone (previously this only worked with PCs with x86 chips).

app now lets you place calls or send text messages from your PC when using a Windows 10 on ARM computer paired with a smartphone (previously this only worked with PCs with x86 chips). You can interact with Cortana in a text-based chat as well as by using your voice. The Cortana window can also now be moved around the screen.

in a text-based chat as well as by using your voice. The Cortana window can also now be moved around the screen. Quick Searches shortcuts in the search home can bring up weather, news, today in history, and new movie releases.

shortcuts in the search home can bring up weather, news, today in history, and new movie releases. When resetting a PC , you can use a new cloud download option to make sure you’re using the latest Windows files (and save yourself from installing endless updates after the reset is finished).

, you can use a new cloud download option to make sure you’re using the latest Windows files (and save yourself from installing endless updates after the reset is finished). The Task Manager now shows GPU temperature and Disk type (SSD or HDD) information.

Microsoft has also made a bunch of updates to Windows 10 accessibility features including improvements to Narrator (which reads on-screen content aloud), Magnifier (which zooms in on portions of the screen to make content easier to see), and Eye Control (which lets you navigate Windows via eye movements when using supported hardware).

The Windows 10 May 2020 Update is also known as Windows 10 Version 2004 and/or Windows 10 20H1, so if you see any of those names floating around, they’re all pretty much the same thing at this point.

