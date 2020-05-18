MediaTek launches Dimensity 820 5G chip for faster mid-range phones

Less than half a year after introducing the Dimensity 800 processor for mid-range 5G smartphones, MediaTek has unveiled a more powerful version called the Dimensity 820.

While the basic features are similar, the new chip has faster top speeds, adds an extra graphics processing core, and supports higher-resolution cameras.

Among other things, MediaTek says the chip can support devices with up to an 80MP camera (or dual camera systems with 32+16MP resolutions), screens with refresh rates up to 120 Hz, and HDR10+ video playback with real-time SDR to HDR processing.

Here’s where the MediaTek Dimensity 820 fits into the company’s current chip lineup:

Dimensity 800 Dimensity 820 Dimensity 1000+ Process 7nm 7nm 7nm CPU (big cores) Cortex-A76 @ 2.0GHz Cortex-A76 @ 2.6GHz Cortex-A77 @ 2.6GHz CPU (small cores) Cortex-A55 @ 2.0GHz Cortex-A55 @ 2.0GHz Cortex-A55 @ 2.0GHz GPU Mali-G57 MP4 Mali-G57 MP5 Mali-G77 MP9 RAM Up to 16GB LPDDR4x Up to 16GB LPDDR4x Up to 16GB LPDDR4x Camera 64MP single or 32MP + 16MP dual 80MP single or 32MP + 16MP dual 80MP single or 32MP + 16MP dual Display 1080p+, 120Hz 1080p+, 120Hz 1080p+, 144Hz 5G NR-Sub 6 GHz 4.6 Gbps down/2.5 Gbps up 2.3 Gbps down/1.25 Gbps up 2.3 Gbps down/1.25 Gbps up Local wireless Wi-Fi 5, Bluetooth 5.1 Wi-Fi 5, Bluetooth 5.1 Wi-Fi 6, Bluetooth 5.1

