MediaTek launches Dimensity 820 5G chip for faster mid-range phones

Less than half a year after introducing the Dimensity 800 processor for mid-range 5G smartphones, MediaTek has unveiled a more powerful version called the Dimensity 820.
While the basic features are similar, the new chip has faster top speeds, adds an extra graphics processing core, and supports higher-resolution cameras.
Among other things, MediaTek says the chip can support devices with up to an 80MP camera (or dual camera systems with 32+16MP resolutions), screens with refresh rates up to 120 Hz, and HDR10+ video playback with real-time SDR to HDR processing.
Here’s where the MediaTek Dimensity 820 fits into the company’s current chip lineup:
|Dimensity 800
|Dimensity 820
|Dimensity 1000+
|Process
|7nm
|7nm
|7nm
|CPU (big cores)
|Cortex-A76 @ 2.0GHz
|Cortex-A76 @ 2.6GHz
|Cortex-A77 @ 2.6GHz
|CPU (small cores)
|Cortex-A55 @ 2.0GHz
|Cortex-A55 @ 2.0GHz
|Cortex-A55 @ 2.0GHz
|GPU
|Mali-G57 MP4
|Mali-G57 MP5
|Mali-G77 MP9
|RAM
|Up to 16GB LPDDR4x
|Up to 16GB LPDDR4x
|Up to 16GB LPDDR4x
|Camera
|64MP single or 32MP + 16MP dual
|80MP single or 32MP + 16MP dual
|80MP single or 32MP + 16MP dual
|Display
|1080p+, 120Hz
|1080p+, 120Hz
|1080p+, 144Hz
|5G NR-Sub 6 GHz
|4.6 Gbps down/2.5 Gbps up
|2.3 Gbps down/1.25 Gbps up
|2.3 Gbps down/1.25 Gbps up
|Local wireless
|Wi-Fi 5, Bluetooth 5.1
|Wi-Fi 5, Bluetooth 5.1
|Wi-Fi 6, Bluetooth 5.1
