Lilbits 5-30-2020: Android 11 beta postponed, WD sued for deceptive hard drives, and One GX pre-orders begin in China

Google had scheduled an Android 11 Beta Launch Show for June 3rd, but now the company says it’s postponing that event and the beta release of Android 11, because “now is not the time to celebrate.”

Meanwhile, Western Digital is facing a lawsuit over its decision to use technology in some hard drives that may degrade performance.

And, as expected, the One GX mini laptop is up for pre-order in China. And also as expected, the version that’s launching first is only kind of/sort of a gaming device — it has detachable game controllers, RGB keyboard lighting, and a big exhaust vent on the back, but the 7 inch laptop has an Intel Core i5-10210Y processor with Intel UHD graphics rather than a more powerful Intel Tiger Lake Chip with higher-performance graphics. That model likely won’t be available until later this year or early next year.

Here’s a roundup of recent tech news from around the web.

2
John
Guest
John

Any word on the LTE bands of the One GX? Is the LTE version even pre-orderable? Wondering if they’ll scrap it again like when they couldn’t get LTE to work well on the One Mix.

guos
Guest
guos

Wondering the same thing. Using Google translate on sections of the site only shows this at the top:

Support extended 4G network

The specifications section doesn’t even mention 4G from what I can copy/paste for translation.

I hope they didn’t drop the LTE support. If so, I’m going to go ahead with my Surface Go 2 LTE purchase. Was holding off until we got more info on if the One GX supports US LTE carriers.

