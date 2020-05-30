Lilbits 5-30-2020: Android 11 beta postponed, WD sued for deceptive hard drives, and One GX pre-orders begin in China

Google had scheduled an Android 11 Beta Launch Show for June 3rd, but now the company says it’s postponing that event and the beta release of Android 11, because “now is not the time to celebrate.”
Meanwhile, Western Digital is facing a lawsuit over its decision to use technology in some hard drives that may degrade performance.
And, as expected, the One GX mini laptop is up for pre-order in China. And also as expected, the version that’s launching first is only kind of/sort of a gaming device — it has detachable game controllers, RGB keyboard lighting, and a big exhaust vent on the back, but the 7 inch laptop has an Intel Core i5-10210Y processor with Intel UHD graphics rather than a more powerful Intel Tiger Lake Chip with higher-performance graphics. That model likely won’t be available until later this year or early next year.
Here’s a roundup of recent tech news from around the web.
- One GX mini laptop up for pre-order in China [JD]
One Netbook’s One Mix GX mini laptop with detachable game controllers and 4G & 5G support is up for pre-order in China for about $785.
- We are excited to tell you more about Android 11, but now is not the time to celebrate. We are postponing the June 3rd event and beta release. [@AndroidDev]
Google scraps the June 3rd online launch event for Android 11 beta, which had initially been planned only after the COVID-19 pandemic led to the cancellation of this year’s Google I/I developer conference.
- Lenovo Smart Clock with Google Assistant on sale for $40 [Best Buy]
At $40, this might be the most affordable smart display on the market at the moment. It has a list price of $80, although it’s often on sale for around $60.
- Western Digital gets sued for sneaking SMR disks into its NAS channel [Ars Technica]
Several hard drive makers have been silently releasing hard drives that use SMR technology which can affect performance in some situations. Now a class-action lawsuit has been filed against WD for using SMR tech in drives designed for NAS systems.
Any word on the LTE bands of the One GX? Is the LTE version even pre-orderable? Wondering if they’ll scrap it again like when they couldn’t get LTE to work well on the One Mix.
Wondering the same thing. Using Google translate on sections of the site only shows this at the top:
The specifications section doesn’t even mention 4G from what I can copy/paste for translation.
I hope they didn’t drop the LTE support. If so, I’m going to go ahead with my Surface Go 2 LTE purchase. Was holding off until we got more info on if the One GX supports US LTE carriers.