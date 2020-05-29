Liliputing

Lilbits 5-29-2020: Amazon Echo Look stops looking this summer, editing audio in the cloud, and more

Posted on at by

Another day, another “smart” gadget that’s about to become dumb. This time it’s Amazon’s Echo Look, an Alexa-enabled device that the company positioned as a “style assistant” when it first launched three years ago.

This summer, it’ll stop giving fashion advice as Amazon kills off its Echo Look app and service, leaving customers with a $200 paperweight.

Here’s a roundup of recent tech news from around the web.

