Lilbits 5-29-2020: Amazon Echo Look stops looking this summer, editing audio in the cloud, and more

Another day, another “smart” gadget that’s about to become dumb. This time it’s Amazon’s Echo Look, an Alexa-enabled device that the company positioned as a “style assistant” when it first launched three years ago.
This summer, it’ll stop giving fashion advice as Amazon kills off its Echo Look app and service, leaving customers with a $200 paperweight.
Here’s a roundup of recent tech news from around the web.
- Amazon Echo Look No More – Another Alexa Device Discontinued [Voicebot.ai]
Amazon Echo Look was an oddball smart speaker with a camera released in 2017 and designed to offer personalized fashion advise. It’ll stop working on July 24, 2020. Amazon is offering customers discounts if they want to buy an Echo Show, and you can still use the “Style by Alexa” function in the Amazon Shopping app if you still want fashion advice from Amazon for some reason.
- The Day AppGet Died [Keivan Beigi]
Developer of the AppGet package manager for Windows says Microsoft’s new winget package manager is based on AppGet code, but gives no credit for it… and winget was released half a year after Microsoft interviewed the dev for a job and then ghosted.
- Android Mirroring App ‘Scrcpy’ Just Added a Bunch of New Features [OMG Ubuntu]
Scrcpy is an Android app that lets you mirror your smartphone display on your Windows, Mac, or Linux computer. Now you can also use it to cope and paste content between your phone and PC, and/or force the display to stay awake.
- Meizu dual-screen engineering machine first exposed [cnBeta]
Chinese phone maker Meizu is allegedly working on a smartphone with a 1.9 inch AMOLED display on the back to display, notifications, clocks, music playback, or camera previews.
- AudioMass open source online audio editor [AudioMass]
AudioMass is a free and open source, cloud-based audio editing tool with basic copy/cut/paste functionality plus support for effects including gain, fade, normalize, EQ, limiter, reverb, and distortion. You can use it online at AudioMass.co or grab the source code from github and set up your own server or run it locally on your PC.
You can keep up on the latest headlines by following Liliputing on Twitter and Facebook.
Daily Deals (5-29-2020)
Webcams may be harder to find these days, but not only is the Lenovo 500 FHD Webcam still in stock at Lenovo.com, but …
Support Liliputing
Liliputing’s primary sources of revenue are advertising and affiliate links (if you click the “Shop” button at the top of the page and buy something on Amazon, for example, we’ll get a small commission).
But there are several ways you can support the site directly even if you’re using an ad blocker and hate online shopping.
Contribute to our Patreon campaign
or…
Leave a Reply