Lilbits 5/27/2020: Device shipments dropping

With the global economy in a bit of a shaky state as countries around the world respond to the COVID-19 pandemic, it’s probably no surprise that Gartner is predicting a significant drop in PC, tablet, and mobile phone shipments for 2020.

What is a little surprise is that the dip is only expected to be 13.6 percent. But analysts say that with millions of people working from home, there are millions of workers and students looking to improve their home offices with some new gear. So PC shipments are expected to fall only 10.5 percent, while mobile phone shipments are expected to dip by 14.6 percent as people decide to put off new phone purchases by at least a few months.

Here’s a roundup of recent tech news from around the web.

Lilbits articles are compiled from short news snippets we post to social media throughout the week. Up until now, I’d been giving these articles numbers so that each Lilbits roundup would have a unique title and URL. But after 404 of these, it occurred to me that this was silly, so I’m switching to using dates in the headline. This starts with today’s article… and continues for as long as I remember that I decided to use dates instead of numbers.

You can keep up on the latest headlines by following Liliputing on Twitter and Facebook.

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

Reddit

Pocket

Tumblr

Pinterest

LinkedIn

Email



Daily Deals (5-27-2020) GOG is running a Summer Sale on PC games, with prices up to 95-percent off select tiles plus a bunch of free game demos. … Continue Reading about Daily Deals (5-27-2020)













