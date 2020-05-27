Liliputing

Lilbits 5/27/2020: Device shipments dropping

With the global economy in a bit of a shaky state as countries around the world respond to the COVID-19 pandemic, it’s probably no surprise that Gartner is predicting a significant drop in PC, tablet, and mobile phone shipments for 2020.

What is a little surprise is that the dip is only expected to be 13.6 percent. But analysts say that with millions of people working from home, there are millions of workers and students looking to improve their home offices with some new gear. So PC shipments are expected to fall only 10.5 percent, while mobile phone shipments are expected to dip by 14.6 percent as people decide to put off new phone purchases by at least a few months.

image credit: HP

Here’s a roundup of recent tech news from around the web.

1
Steven B.
Guest
Steven B.

We’ve halted all tech purchases at our house. Prices have shot up so high that we can no longer afford any of the items on our list. With food prices having done the same….we’re more interested in eating than purchasing a new Nintendo Switch.

1 minute ago