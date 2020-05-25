Lilbits #404: Handheld gaming, jailbreaking, and open source audio editing

Another day, another project to build a handheld gaming computer — this time powered by an AMD Ryzen 4000U processor.

The Aya handheld gaming PC is still just in the concept phase for now. But given the developments we’ve seen in this space over the past year or two, it’s entirely plausible that a portable gaming PC like this could make it to market in the next year or two.

Meanwhile, the folks at One Netbook continue to drop new details (or at least new photos) for the upcoming One GX mini-laptop (which was originally positioned as a gaming PC, but the first version to ship probably won’t be have the graphics horsepower to really set it apart), and we have a few updates on recent Liliputing articles.

Here’s a roundup of recent news from around the web.

