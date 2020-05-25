Lilbits #404: Handheld gaming, jailbreaking, and open source audio editing

Another day, another project to build a handheld gaming computer — this time powered by an AMD Ryzen 4000U processor.
The Aya handheld gaming PC is still just in the concept phase for now. But given the developments we’ve seen in this space over the past year or two, it’s entirely plausible that a portable gaming PC like this could make it to market in the next year or two.
Meanwhile, the folks at One Netbook continue to drop new details (or at least new photos) for the upcoming One GX mini-laptop (which was originally positioned as a gaming PC, but the first version to ship probably won’t be have the graphics horsepower to really set it apart), and we have a few updates on recent Liliputing articles.
Here’s a roundup of recent news from around the web.
- Aya hand-held console concept appearance [YouTube]
Aya handheld gaming PC concept released (planned specs include a 7 inch touchscreen display, Ryzen 4000U processor, 16GB of RAM, NVMe storage, a 47Wh battery, and game controllers. No word on the price, release date, or if it’ll ever see the light of day, but more details are apparently coming in July.
- Official Citra Nintendo 3DS emulator for Android released [xda-developers]
Citra Nintendo 3DS emulator released for Android, making this the first “official” port of the popular handheld game console emulator for Android phones and tablets. Previously there had been unofficial ports.
- Sony Xperia 1 II coming July 24 for $1200 [Liliputing]
Update to our earlier article: Sony has confirmed that its Xperia 1 II smartphone will cost $1200 in the United States when it ships July 24th. But customers who pre-order by June 28th will get a $200 set of true wireless noise-cancelling earbuds at no additional cost.
- Jailbreak every iOS 13.5 device with unc0ver 5.0.0 [Liliputing]
Another update: Unc0ver v5.0.0 is now available for download, lets you jailbreak any iPhone or iPad running iOS 13.5.
- Ardour 6.0 released (what’s new) [Ardour]
Open source digital audio workstation Ardour hits version 6.0, brings better latency compensation and variable speed playback, updated plugin management, and more. It’s available for Windows, Mac, and Linux.
- One GX mini laptop [One Netbook]
One Netbook posts what looks like a real-world picture of the upcoming One GX mini gaming laptop (although with a 10th-gen Amber Lake Y processor, it’ll be of limited use for gaming).
From #onegx reviewer
👇🏻👇🏻👇🏻👇🏻👇🏻👇🏻 pic.twitter.com/fF0TATkdki
— One-netbook official (@OnenetbookO) May 23, 2020
Daily Deals (5-25-2020)
Dell is running a sale on several configurations of last year's XPS 13 thin and light laptop. You won't get the same …
Support Liliputing
Liliputing’s primary sources of revenue are advertising and affiliate links (if you click the “Shop” button at the top of the page and buy something on Amazon, for example, we’ll get a small commission).
But there are several ways you can support the site directly even if you’re using an ad blocker and hate online shopping.
Contribute to our Patreon campaign
or…
Leave a Reply