Liliputing

Lilbits 403: Microsoft release GW-Basic source code, hackers get an early crack at iOS 14

Posted on at by // Leave a Comment

Microsoft’s GW-BASIC is a programming language that was released in 1983 and bundled with MS-DOS on early PCs. It was the first programming language many students and developers learned in the 80s, and nearly four decades later, Microsoft has released the source code.

Available from Github, the code is being released “for historical reference/interest purposes,” and probably isn’t all that useful for folks looking to learn to code or design a programming language from scratch today. But it’s still a pretty cool bit of computing history that’s now available for anyone to examine.

Here’s a roundup of recent tech stories from around the web.

You can keep up on the latest headlines by following Liliputing on Twitter and Facebook.






Support Liliputing

Liliputing’s primary sources of revenue are advertising and affiliate links (if you click the “Shop” button at the top of the page and buy something on Amazon, for example, we’ll get a small commission).

But there are several ways you can support the site directly even if you’re using an ad blocker and hate online shopping.

Contribute to our Patreon campaign

or…

Contribute via PayPal

Select a Donation Option (USD)

Enter Donation Amount (USD)

Leave a Reply

avatar

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

  Subscribe  
Notify of