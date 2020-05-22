Lilbits 403: Microsoft release GW-Basic source code, hackers get an early crack at iOS 14

Microsoft’s GW-BASIC is a programming language that was released in 1983 and bundled with MS-DOS on early PCs. It was the first programming language many students and developers learned in the 80s, and nearly four decades later, Microsoft has released the source code.

Available from Github, the code is being released “for historical reference/interest purposes,” and probably isn’t all that useful for folks looking to learn to code or design a programming language from scratch today. But it’s still a pretty cool bit of computing history that’s now available for anyone to examine.

Here’s a roundup of recent tech stories from around the web.

