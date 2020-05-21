Lilbits 402: Google Pixel 4a in July, Razer Blade 17 today, and a GPD Win Max update

Google’s next Pixel phone is expected to be a mid-range device called the Pixel 4a. Based on a series of leaks, it seems likely that the phone will have a 5.8 inch OLED display, a Qualcomm Snapdragon 730 processor, 6GB of RAM, a single 12.2MP rear camera, a 3,080 mAh battery, and a plastic body.
But the phone’s key selling points are straight-from-Google software, 3 years of guaranteed updates, and a best-in-class camera experience.
My Pixel 2’s battery life is pretty pitiful after a few years of use, and I’m pretty sure that my next phone will be a Pixel 4a. But what I’m less sure of is exactly when I’ll be able to buy one. Rumor had it that the phone would launch May 22. Earlier this month we heard that early June was more likely. And now it looks like Google may not announce the phone until July.
You can probably blame supply coronavirus-related chain issues and/or Apple’s decision to price the iPhone SE 2020 at just $399. But technically, the Pixel 4a isn’t late… because Google never actually promised a release date for the phone. In fact, the company hasn’t even officially confirmed it exists yet.
Here’s a roundup of recent tech news from around the web.
- Google Pixel 4a coming in July [David Ruddock]
According to Android Police blogger David Ruddock, Google may also increase the base storage and only offer 128GB and 256GB models (with no option for a 64GB version). Prices are expected to begin at $349.
- Razer introduces Blade Pro 17 gaming laptop [Razer]
The new Razer Blade 17 gaming laptop supports up to a 300 Hz display, NVIDIA RTX 2080 Max-Q SUPER graphics, and an 8-core Intel core i7-10875H processor. It ships with 16GB of RAM and a 512GB SSD but supports 64GB/2TB. You can read the press release or visit the product page for more details, or order the 6.1 pound gaming laptop for $2000 and up.
- Xbox and Windows NT 3.5 source code leaks online [The Verge]
Windows NT 3.5 and Xbox (1st-gen) source code leaked online earlier this month — although it may have been in circulation among more private groups for some time before that.
- Audacity 2.4 [Audacity]
Audacity 2.4.1 is out, and the latest version of this free and open source audio editing tool adds Loudness Normalization, Noise Gate, and other new (for Audacity) features. Plus it now supports macOS Catalina. Actually, that’s all true of version 2.4.0, which was released a few days ago. But the new Audacity 2.4.1 release fixes bugs from that version.
- Librem 5 Update: Fresh Dogwood Pictures [Purism]
These new photos show the latest version of the Librem 5’s PCB and case design. (While the M.2 slots aren’t new, I always get a kick out of seeing them — the phone uses replaceable M.2 wireless cards).
- Work in Progress – Linux on the GPD Win Max [Liliputing]
I’ve been making *some* progress in getting Linux to run on the GPD Win Max mini gaming laptop. It’s fine… as long as I’m willing to turn my head sideways and forego hardware-accelerated graphics. I’m still looking for a way to add full support for the display and graphics hardware using xrandr (the steps in that link haven’t worked, but I haven’t given up yet). Either following the exact steps the The Phawx used with his demo unit isn’t working, or I’m missing a step somewhere. The GPD Win Max crowdfunding campaign has raised more than $1.7 million so far, by the way.
Making *some* progress getting Linux to work with the GPD Win Max. I’m just getting tired of turning my head sideways to read the screen (still working on getting screen rotation to work properly). pic.twitter.com/qc3XEKGwSy
— Liliputing (@liliputingnews) May 20, 2020
