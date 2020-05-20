Lilbits 401: Killer networking

Intel has acquired Rivet Networks, the company behind the Killer WiFi and Ethernet line of networking hardware. As AnandTech notes, the two companies had been working closely together in recent years, making the move somewhat unsurprising.

In other Intel news, some leaked benchmarks paint a promising picture of the company’s upcoming Tiger Lake processors with Intel Xe integrated graphics, and in other networking news, Verizon has announced that 5G finally means 5G — in all regions where the company operates 5G networks, you can now upload over 5G. Previously the high-speed networks were operating for downloads only.

Here’s a roundup of recent tech news from around the web.

You can keep up on the latest headlines by following Liliputing on Twitter and Facebook.

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

Reddit

Pocket

Tumblr

Pinterest

LinkedIn

Email



Daily Deals (5-19-2020) GTA V is still available for free from the Epic Games Store. You can pick up The Witcher 3 GOTY for $15 from GOG, Steam, … Continue Reading about Daily Deals (5-19-2020)













