Liliputing

Lilbits 401: Killer networking

Posted on at by // Leave a Comment

Intel has acquired Rivet Networks, the company behind the Killer WiFi and Ethernet line of networking hardware. As AnandTech notes, the two companies had been working closely together in recent years, making the move somewhat unsurprising.

In other Intel news, some leaked benchmarks paint a promising picture of the company’s upcoming Tiger Lake processors with Intel Xe integrated graphics, and in other networking news, Verizon has announced that 5G finally means 5G — in all regions where the company operates 5G networks, you can now upload over 5G. Previously the high-speed networks were operating for downloads only.

Here’s a roundup of recent tech news from around the web.

You can keep up on the latest headlines by following Liliputing on Twitter and Facebook.






Support Liliputing

Liliputing’s primary sources of revenue are advertising and affiliate links (if you click the “Shop” button at the top of the page and buy something on Amazon, for example, we’ll get a small commission).

But there are several ways you can support the site directly even if you’re using an ad blocker and hate online shopping.

Contribute to our Patreon campaign

or…

Contribute via PayPal

Select a Donation Option (USD)

Enter Donation Amount (USD)

Leave a Reply

avatar

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

  Subscribe  
Notify of