Lilbits 401: Killer networking

Intel has acquired Rivet Networks, the company behind the Killer WiFi and Ethernet line of networking hardware. As AnandTech notes, the two companies had been working closely together in recent years, making the move somewhat unsurprising.
In other Intel news, some leaked benchmarks paint a promising picture of the company’s upcoming Tiger Lake processors with Intel Xe integrated graphics, and in other networking news, Verizon has announced that 5G finally means 5G — in all regions where the company operates 5G networks, you can now upload over 5G. Previously the high-speed networks were operating for downloads only.
Intel says it will integrated Killer’s products and branding into its own hardware and license Rivet’s software to third-party customers.
- Intel Tiger Lake Gen12 Xe iGPU offers significantly better performance than Ice Lake Gen11 [NotebookCheck]
According to 3DMark Fire Strike benchmark results, Intel’s upcoming Tiger Lake processors with Intel Xe graphics featuring 96 EUs offer nearly twice the graphics performance of Intel Core i7-1065G7 chip with Iris Plus graphics and 64EUs.
- Verizon switches on 5G uploads in all 5G markets [The Verge]
Up until now if you were using Verizon’s 5G network, you were only using it for downloads. Now the company is enabling 5G uploads… but they’re not as fast as you might expect, and coverage might be spotty at first.
- Update: OnePlus 8 Pro “X-ray camera” to be temporarily disabled in China only [Liliputing]
Previously we had reported that the company would temporarily disable the camera altogether until a software update was available that would let you use it without seeing through some thin clothing. It turns out that will only happen in China. But a global update will remove the x-ray vision capabilities everywhere soon.
