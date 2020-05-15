Lilbits 399: Huawei’s chips, OnePlus x-ray cam, and Facebook gets GIPHY

Earlier this week the US government extended its order prohibiting US companies from using telecommunications equipment from Huawei or ZTE by another year. Now the Trump Administration has introduced a new executive order that could make things even more difficult for Huawei.
US companies were already blocked from selling equipment and intellectual property to the Chinese phone maker, which is why most of the latest Huawei smartphones don’t include the Google Play Store. But Huawei has still put out some impressive hardware since that ban went into effect — at least partially due to the fact that the company designs its own Kirin processors rather than buying chips from US-based Qualcomm.
But according to Reuters, the new executive order would block companies located outside the United States from selling chips to Huawei if they use US technology to do so. And that could mean that TSMC, which is based in Taiwan, would have to stop manufacturing Kirin chips for Huawei.
Theoretically TSMC could ignore the US order, but the company would probably risk losing business from US companies if it did that.
Meanwhile, xda-developers figures that if Huawei decides to take its business to another semiconductors manufacturer… there just aren’t really very many good options available.
Here’s a roundup of recent tech news from around the web.
- US blocks many chip makers from supplying HiSilicon Kirin SoCs to Huawei [xda-developers]
The Trump administration has introduced an executive order that could make it tough for Huawei to even use its own Kirin processors in future smartphones because it could stop TSMC and other manufacturers from working with Huawei.
- Facebook Welcomes GIPHY as Part of Instagram Team [Facebook]
Facebook is buying Giphy, plans to integrate the animated image hosting and discovery service with Instagram.
- Google Pixel 4a with 128GB sell for $349 {@hallstephenj]
That would make the phone $50 cheaper (and a lot slower) than an entry-level iPhone SE with 64GB of storage.
- DFI GHF51 AMD Ryzen Embedded SBC Review Part 1 [CNX-Software]
The DFI GHF51 is a Raspberry Pi-sized single-board computer with an AMD Ryzen Embedded R1606G processor, 4GB of RAM, 32GB of storage, and a $378 price tag (it’s not really a consumer-oriented device). CNX Software took one for a spin.
- Shuttle EN01 available [FanlessTech]
Shuttle’s tiny XPS Edge fanless computer with Pentium J4205/8GB/64GB is now available, but at $680, it ain’t cheap.
- Your Own Personal Enclave: The Smart Card Reader on the Librem 5 [Purism]
The Purism Librem 5 is the only smartphone with a smart card reader. Purism explains why it’s including one in its Linux phone.
- Sony to Release World’s First Intelligent Vision Sensors with AI Processing Functionality [Sony]
Sony’s IMX500 and IMX501 image sensors could bring on-device AI processing (computer vision, etc) to smartphones… by including AI acceleration to the camera sensor itself.
- The OnePlus 8 Pro sort of has an x-ray camera [xda-developers]
The Color Filter camera can see through some types of plastic, letting you see what’s underneath. It seems to work best with thin black plastics.
You can keep up on the latest headlines by following Liliputing on Twitter and Facebook.
Daily Deals (5-15-2020)
The Epic Games Store is giving away GTA V for free for the next week... and Epic's website buckled under the pressure …
Support Liliputing
Liliputing’s primary sources of revenue are advertising and affiliate links (if you click the “Shop” button at the top of the page and buy something on Amazon, for example, we’ll get a small commission).
But there are several ways you can support the site directly even if you’re using an ad blocker and hate online shopping.
Contribute to our Patreon campaign
or…
Leave a Reply