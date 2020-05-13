Lilbits 398: Google Pixel gossip, Wink subscriptions, and GPD Win Max hardware

Google’s Pixel phones are known for their stand-out cameras — but now it looks like the person responsible for the technology behind those cameras has left the company. Smart home company Wink has thrown a tiny lifeline to folks who were taken aback when the company gave 7-days notice that its products would start requiring a subscription — now you have an extra 7 days to sign up before your gadgets become useless. And I partially dissected a GPD Win Max so you don’t have to.

Here’s a roundup of recent tech news from around the web.

Peeking under the hood of the GPD Win Max mini gaming laptop. The M.2 SSD can be replaced. The RAM cannot. And the battery is attached to the bottom cover in a way that makes the computer a little tricky to open. pic.twitter.com/REInmJqosu — Liliputing (@liliputingnews) May 13, 2020

