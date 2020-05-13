Lilbits 398: Google Pixel gossip, Wink subscriptions, and GPD Win Max hardware

Google’s Pixel phones are known for their stand-out cameras — but now it looks like the person responsible for the technology behind those cameras has left the company. Smart home company Wink has thrown a tiny lifeline to folks who were taken aback when the company gave 7-days notice that its products would start requiring a subscription — now you have an extra 7 days to sign up before your gadgets become useless. And I partially dissected a GPD Win Max so you don’t have to.
Here’s a roundup of recent tech news from around the web.
- Google’s Pixel Division Undergoes Shakeup After Disappointing Launch [The Information]
Report: Two key Googlers responsible for the Pixel line of phones have left the company, following disappointing Pixel 4 sales (and Google hardware chief Rick Osterloh’s disappointment with Pixel 4 battery life, among other thing).
- Key feature missing in the Lenovo Chromebook Duet [Chrome Unboxed]
Lenovo’s new $280 Chromebook Duet 2-in-1 tablet offers decent performance for a budget device… but you can’t connect it to an external monitor or TV, which limits its usefulness as a general-purpose computer.
- Librem 5 Dogwood Update [Purism]
Purism plans to begin shipping the next batch of Librem 5 smartphones (code-named “Dogwood”) within a few weeks, after identifying and addressing issues affecting USB, I2C bus, and GPS. The new board should also dissipate heat better.
- Ubuntu Touch OTA-12 Release [UBPorts]
Ubuntu Touch OTA-12 brings a major update to the Mir display server and Unity user interface (which i being renamed Lomiri), as well as browser, keyboard, and other improvements.
- Honor Tablet V6 teased [GizmoChina]
Huawei is preparing to launch the Honor V6 tablet with support for 5G and WiFi 6. It’s not the *first* 5G tablet (Samsung launched one earlier this year), but it could certainly be *one of* the first.
- Dynabook to offer laptops with 10th-gen Intel Core vPro processors [Dynabook]
Dynabook launches Portégé X and Tecra A Series laptops with 10th-gen Intel vPro processors for business customers. Starting prices range from $400 for the Tecra A40-G 14 inch, 3.2 pound laptop, to $1400 for the Portégé X50-G 15.6 inch, 3 pound notebook.
- Wink’s giving customers an extra week to make alternate considerations [@DaveZatz]
A few days after the announcement that company’s smart home products would shut down within a week unless users ponied up for a subscription, Wink has caved and given users… one more week.
- Under the hood of the GPD Win Max mini gaming laptop [@liliputingnews]
The M.2 SSD can be replaced. The RAM cannot. And the battery is attached to the bottom cover in a way that makes the computer a little tricky to open.
Peeking under the hood of the GPD Win Max mini gaming laptop. The M.2 SSD can be replaced. The RAM cannot. And the battery is attached to the bottom cover in a way that makes the computer a little tricky to open. pic.twitter.com/REInmJqosu
— Liliputing (@liliputingnews) May 13, 2020
