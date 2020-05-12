Lilbits 397: Thermals matter

Intel and AMD keep cranking out mobile processors that they claim puts the power of a desktop computer into a notebook. There’s just one problem — not all notebooks are designed to handle that kind of horsepower.

While testing a couple of recent laptops with Intel’s new Core i7-10875H and Core i9-10980HK Comet Lake H processors, the folks at NotebookCheck found that the models with the theoretically slower chip scored higher in benchmarks under heavy load.

That’s because the Core i9 chip generates a lot of heat, and it’s hard for a thin and light laptop to keep the processor cool enough to run at optimal performance for an extended period.

In other recent tech news, Microsoft is getting closer to releasing the Windows 10 May 2020 Update, Samsung may have a cheaper version of the Galaxy Fold on the way, and you probably shouldn’t leave your Thunderbolt-equipped laptop out of sight in public places.

Here’s a roundup of recent tech news from around the web.

