Liliputing

Lilbits 395: Lenovo’s Legion gaming phone, Origin’s new gaming laptops, and a new Oculus Quest VR headset

Posted on at by // Leave a Comment

Lenovo’s been teasing its upcoming Legion gaming phone since late last year. Now the folks at xda-developers have obtained a few promotional videos for the upcoming phone, and they’ve posted a few pictures that give us an idea of what to expect… and it seems like we should expect a weird phone.

Among other things, it may support 90W fast charging using two USB-C ports at the same time. And in order to maximize the screen-to-body ratio, there’s no visible camera on the front of the phone — instead there’s a pop-up camera that rises from the side of the phone rather than the top.

There’s still no word on the price, release date, or whether this phone will be available outside of China — although the decision to use the Legion brand and English lettering suggests it could see an international launch.

xda-developers

Here’s a roundup of recent tech news from around the web.

You can keep up on the latest headlines by following Liliputing on Twitter and Facebook.






Support Liliputing

Liliputing’s primary sources of revenue are advertising and affiliate links (if you click the “Shop” button at the top of the page and buy something on Amazon, for example, we’ll get a small commission).

But there are several ways you can support the site directly even if you’re using an ad blocker and hate online shopping.

Contribute to our Patreon campaign

or…

Contribute via PayPal

Select a Donation Option (USD)

Enter Donation Amount (USD)

Leave a Reply

avatar

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

  Subscribe  
Notify of