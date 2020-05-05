Lilbits 395: Lenovo’s Legion gaming phone, Origin’s new gaming laptops, and a new Oculus Quest VR headset

Lenovo’s been teasing its upcoming Legion gaming phone since late last year. Now the folks at xda-developers have obtained a few promotional videos for the upcoming phone, and they’ve posted a few pictures that give us an idea of what to expect… and it seems like we should expect a weird phone.
Among other things, it may support 90W fast charging using two USB-C ports at the same time. And in order to maximize the screen-to-body ratio, there’s no visible camera on the front of the phone — instead there’s a pop-up camera that rises from the side of the phone rather than the top.
There’s still no word on the price, release date, or whether this phone will be available outside of China — although the decision to use the Legion brand and English lettering suggests it could see an international launch.
Here’s a roundup of recent tech news from around the web.
- Lenovo Legion gaming smartphone leaked [xda-developers]
Other specs are expected to include a 144 Hz display, with a resolution of 2340 x 1080 pixels and a 270 Hz touch sampling rate, a Qualcomm Snapdragon 865 processor, Expect a 144 Hz display, LPDDR5 memory, UFS 3.0 storage,
- Facebook’s Oculus Is Developing a New Quest VR Headset [Bloomberg]
Report: Facebook is developing a new version of the Oculus Quest virtual reality headset designed to be smaller, lighter-weight, and with a faster refresh rate. It’s unclear if they’ll launch this year or next though.
- Origin PC Announces EVO15-S Gaming Notebook and NT-15 Mobile Workstation [TechPowerUp]
Origin PC introdcues EVO15-S gaming notebook and NT-15 mobile workstation with Intel Core i7-10875H processors, up to NVIDIA GeForce RTX 2080 Super Max-Q graphics, and up to a 240 Hz display.
- MediaTek unveils the Helio G85 chipset [GSM Arena]
MediaTek introduces Helio G85 processor with 2 x Cortex-A75 CPU cores, 6 x Cortex-A55 cores, 1 GHz Mali-G52 graphics, and support for up to 8GB of RAM and 48MP cameras.
- This Week on Stadia [Stadia]
Starting this week, you can use a Stadia Controller wirelessly with a PC when streaming Stadia games through a web browser. No USB-C cable required.
- Introducing Inkscape 1.0 [Inkscape]
Open source vector graphics editor Inkscape hits version 1.0, adds support for high-DPI displays, gains a native macOS version, and includes a number of other improvements. It’s now available for Linux, Mac, and Windows.
- ASUS Announces Tinker Edge R [Asus]
The Asus Tinker Edge R is a new single-board computer designed for AI applications. It has a Rockchip RK3399Pro processor with a neural processing unit, support for up to 65 watts of power, 4GB of RAM, and 16GB of storage.
