Lilbits 394: Tiny gaming laptops, crowd-developed tablets, and a cartridge-based handheld game console

More details are emerging about the two most powerful mini gaming laptops to date. A spec sheet suggests that One Netbook’s 7 inch One GX gaming laptop will feature a 1920 x 1200 pixel display and LPDDR4X-4266 memory. But there’s no word on the release date yet.
Meanwhile, the crowdfunding campaign for the GPD Win Max 8 inch gaming laptop (with built-in controllers) is set to begin on May 18th. That little gaming PC should begin shipping as soon as the campaign ends on June 30th.
GPD is shipping a demo unit for me to test, but it probably won’t arrive until next week at the soonest. But The Phawx already has one on hand, and plans to do a YouTube Live Stream showing it off at 6:00PM Eastern time this evening.
Here’s a roundup of recent tech news from around the web.
- GPD WIN Max: World’s Smallest Handheld Gaming Laptop [Indiegogo preview]
Update: The GPD Win Max handheld gaming laptop goes up for pre-order for $779 with a crowdfunding campaign starting May 18th, and the little computer should begin shipping when the campaign ends on June 30th.
- One GX mini gaming laptop: Everything we know so far [Liliputing]
Update: More specs for the One Netbook One GX mini gaming laptop have been revealed (allegedly) including a 7 inch, 1920 x 1200 pixel display, an Intel Tiger Lake-Y processor with 96eu Iris Plus graphics, and LPDDR4X-4266 memory. Other recent updates to our article include new pictures and a short gameplay video.
- Xiaomi recording millions of people’s ‘private’ web and phone use [Forbes]
Security researchers find that the default web browser on Xiaomi phones is sending user data to remote servers — even if you’re using incognito mode.
- Response to media coverage on our privacy policy [Xiaomi]
Xiaomi responds that the data its collecting includes data for browser sync purposes and statistical data that’s anonymized.
- Valve is ending support for SteamVR on OS X… [Valve]
… but continuing to support Windows and Linux.
- Xiaomi releases a GPU driver update for its Snapdragon 865 devices [xda-developers]
Qualcomm’s Snapdragon 865 processor supports GPU driver updates — and Xiaomi just rolled one out for the Mi 10, Mi 10 Pro, and Redmi K30 Pro smartphones.
- Amazon, Instacart, Target, and FedEx Workers Explain Why They’re Striking [Motherboard]
A group of workers at Amazon, Instacart, Target, Walmart, FedEx, Shipt, and Whole Foods are striking today and asking their employers for hazard pay, health and safety protections, and protection for workers who speak out.
- Ubuntu Touch Q&A 74 OTA-12 and Halium 9 news [UBPorts]
Ubuntu Touch OTA-12 will bring better hardware support (including NFC and audio for the Pixel 3a, and general support for the Sony Xperia X Performance).
- The Evercade Simplifies Retro Gaming [Gizmodo]
Evercade’s upcoming $100 handheld game console for playing cartridge-based retro games reviewed… and found to be a surprisingly good option for folks that don’t want to fiddle with ROM-hunting.
- Eve V – Design status and 3D internals [Eve Community]
Eve’s next tablet will be based on the company’s “Workhorse” design concept, as selected by members of the community — with a few tweaks, such as integrating the fingerprint reader with the power button.
