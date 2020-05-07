LG Velvet smartphone goes official, launches in South Korea for $735

As promised, the LG Velvet smartphone is launching this month in South Korea. It goes up for pre-order May 8 for about $735 and should be available a week later.

That’s not exactly cheap, but it makes the phone more affordable than many recent flagships — but the LG Velvet has a mix of mid-range and high-end features.

It has an attractive new design and support for a Wacom stylus, LG’s optional Dual Screen case accessory, a 6.8 inch OLED display and 8GB of RAM. But it also has a Qualcomm Snapdragon 765G processor rather than an 800-series chip.

Here’s a run-down of the phone’s key specs:

6.8 inch, 2460 x 1080 pixel P-OLED display with 20.5:9 aspect ratio

Qualcomm Snapdragon 765G processor

8GB RAM

128GB UFS 2.1 storage + microSD card reader (up to 2TB)

48MP primary + 8MP ultra-wide + 5MP depth cameras

16MP front camera

4,3000 mAh battery

Qi wireless charging

IP68 water resistance

Headphone jack

The phone supports 5G connectivity and also features Bluetooth 5.0 and NFC support. The three cameras on the back of the phone are lined up in a row and offer support for time lapse photography, ASMR-mode recording, and “voice out-of-focus” noise reduction to help improve vocals during a video recording session.

There’s no word on if or when the phone will be available outside of South Korea.

