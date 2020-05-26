Lenovo Yoga Duet 7i 2-in-1 tablet coming in June

Lenovo’s new Yoga Duet 7i is a 13 inch Windows 10 tablet with a 2160 x 1350 display and support for up to a 10th-gen Intel Core i7 processor, 16GB of DDR4 memory, and 1TB of solid state storage.

The tablet has a built-in kickstand, a detachable keyboard cover (with backlit keys), and digital pen support. Other features include WiFi 6, Bluetooth 5.0, and optional support for 4G LTE. ANd the tablet has an IR camera for Windows Hello face recognition.

Lenovo says the Yoga Duet 7i will be available starting in June for €1199 ($1320) and up in Europe at “select retailers” and through small business channels.

The tablet measures 11.7″ x 8.1″ x 0.36″ and weighs 1.76 pounds (or 2.56 pounds when compared with the keyboard cover, and other features include 5MP front and rear cameras, three USB 3.1 Gen 1 Type-C ports, an SD card reader, and a headphone jack.

The Yoga Duet 7i’s display supports up to 450 nits of brightness and 100-percent sRGB color gamut, and Lenovo says the system will be available with Windows 10 Home or Pro software.

One of the tablet’s most unusual features is its support for a new type of digital pen called the Lenovo E-Color pen. According to Lenovo, it has a built-in color sensor that lets you detect colors by touching the pen to the surface of a real-world object and pressing down… and then you can apply that color to digital content using tools like Adobe Photoshop, InDesign, or Illustrator. The pen is sold separately as an optional accessory for the tablet.

One discrepancy between the Yoga Duet 7i press release and spec sheet has me scratching my head though. According the press release, Lenovo’s new premium 2-in-1 tablet supports “up to 10th Gen Intel Core i7 processors with Intel Iris Plus graphics,” which would seem to indicate an Intel Ice Lake processor. But the spec sheet only shows Core i3-10110U, Core i5-10210U, and Core i7-10510U Comet Lake processor options with Intel UHD gaphics.

Maybe there will be multiple configurations. Or maybe one of these documents in incorrect.

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

Reddit

Pocket

Tumblr

Pinterest

LinkedIn

Email



Daily Deals (5-26-2020) Every month Twitch offers a set of free games to anyone in the Twitch Prime program (which is a free perk for Amazon … Continue Reading about Daily Deals (5-26-2020)













