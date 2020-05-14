Lenovo ThinkBook Plus dual-screen laptop now available in the US (LCD + E Ink displays)

The Lenovo ThinkBook Plus is a laptop with two displays. Lift the lid and you’ll find yourself staring at a 13.3 inch LCD screen. But close the lid and you’ll see a 10.8 inch E Ink display.

First unveiled in January, the ThinkBook Plus went on sale in China in April. Now it’s available in the US.

You can buy the dual screen laptop from Lenovo.com for $1299.

What you get for that price is a laptop with a 1920 x 1080 pixel IPS display, an Intel Core i5-10210U quad-core processor, 8GB of RAM, and 256GB of storage. The notebook also has a fingerprint reader, a backlit keyboard, and support for WiFi 6 and Bluetooth 5.0.

Ports include an HDMI 1.4b port, a headset jack, two USB 3.1 Gen 1 Type-A ports and a USB-C port. The laptop has a 45Wh battery and comes with a 65W USB-C charger.

The Lenovo ThinkBook Plus measures 12.1″ x 8.5″ x 0.7″ and weighs 3.1 pounds.

The notebook’s most unusual feature is the secondary display, which is a 1920 x 1080 pixel grayscale screen that Lenovo says you can use for a variety of purposes, including:

Viewing notifications without opening your laptop.

Read eBooks and documents.

Annotate PDF documents.

Draw pictures or create handwritten notes.

Those last two features are made possible through the inclusion of an active pen that you can use to write or draw on the screen. Lenovo says the pen attaches to the side of the laptop magnetically when you’re not using it. And if you use Microsoft OneNote, it can convert your writing and drawing into text and illustrations.

You can also use the E Ink display as a sort of graphics tablet by plugging in an external monitor so you can see what you’re drawing on a larger display.

thanks Paul!

