Lenovo introduces ThinkPad P14s and P15s laptops with up to a Core i7-10810U

A day after Intel launched a whole bunch of 10th-gen Core chips with Intel vPro features, Lenovo is introducing several desktop and notebook computers that will be powered by those processors.
That includes a few previously announced laptops, plus two brand new laptops — the Lenovo ThinkPad P14s and ThinkPad P15s with support for up to an Intel Core i7-10810U hexa-core processor and NVIDIA Quadro graphics.
In case it wasn’t clear from the names, the ThinkPad P14s has a 14 inch display, while the ThinkPad P15s has a larger 15.6 inch screen.
Lenovo is positioning the laptops as “mobile workstation” computers, but they feature relatively low-power components for a workstation, including 15-watt Intel Comet Lake-U processors and NVIDIA Quadro P520 graphics.
The notebooks feature DDR4-3200 RAM, PCIe NVMe solid state storage, support for up to a 4K display, WiFi 6, and support for Windows 10 Pro, Ubuntu, or Red Had Linux.
Both laptops should be available this month, with prices starting at $1579 for the ThinkPad P15s and $1599 for the ThinkPad P14s.
via Lenovo and NotebookCheck
