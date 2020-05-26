Lenovo IdeaPad Duet 3i Windows 2-in-1 tablet coming in July for $470

The new Lenovo IdeaPad Duet 3i is a Windows 10 tablet with a 10.3 inch full HD inch display, an Intel Gemini Lake Refresh processor, a detachable keyboard, and support for digital pen input. Basically, it’s Lenovo’s answer to the Microsoft Surface Go, and it’s priced competitively — Lenovo says the IdeaPad Duet 3i will be available in July for €429 (about $470) and up.

For that starting price, you’ll get a model with an Intel Celeron N4020 processor and 4GB of RAM, but Lenovo will also offer versions with up to an Intel Pentium Silver N5030 processor and 8GB of RAM.

Unlike the Surface Go, the starting price does include a folio keyboard cover. But you’ll have to pay extra if you want an optional Lenovo Digital Pen. Another optional feature? 4G LTE support.

Here’s a run-down of some key specs for the IdeaPad Duet 3i:

Display 10.3″ 1920 x 1200 (330-nits, 100% sRGB) CPU Celeron N4020 or Pentium Slver N5030 RAM 4GB/8GB Storage Up to 128GB eMMC 5.0 Cameras 5MP rear (auto-focus) + 2MP front (fixed-focus) Ports 2 x USB 3.2 Gen 2 Type-C (DisplayPort 3 + USB PD), 3.5mm audio Wireless WiFi 6, Bluetooth 5.0, optional 4G LTE Speakers 2 x 1W w/Dolby Audio Mics Dual microphones OS Windows 10 S or Windows 10 Pro Dimensions 9.8″ x 6.5″ x 0.4″ Weight 1.3 pounds (tablet only) or 1.9 pounds (tablet + keyboard)

