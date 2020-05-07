Lenovo Chromebook Duet 2-in-1 tablet now available for $300

The Lenovo Chromebook Duet is a 10.1 inch tablet that comes with a detachable keyboard cover that allows you to use the system either as a handheld Chrome OS tablet or a sort of pseudo-Chromebook.

First unveiled in January, the Chromebook Duet is now available available for purchase from Best Buy for $300.

That’s the price for a model with 4GB of RAM and 128GB of storage. A 4GB/64GB version is coming soon for $280.

At those prices, the Lenovo Chromebook Duet is cheaper than an entry-level iPad or Surface Go 2, neither of which comes with a pen included. You could certainly argue that iPadOS and Windows are more useful tablet operating systems (since the iPad supports millions of tablet-friendly apps and the Surface Go supports… Windows apps). But Google’s browser-based Chrome OS has been getting more touch-friendly over time and now supports Android and Linux apps as well as native Chrome OS apps.

In terms of hardware, the Chromebook Duet’s features include:

Display 10.1 inch, 1920 x 1200 pixels (400 nits) Processor MediaTek Helio P60T GPU ARM Mali-G72 MP3 RAM 4GB LPDDR4X Storage 128GB eMCP Cameras 8MP (rear) and 2MP (front) Ports USB 2.0 Type-C & 5-point pogo pins Battery 27W Charger 10W Speakers Stereo Wireless WiFi 5 & Bluetooth 5.0

The tablet alone measures 9.4″ x 6.3″ x 0.3″ and weighs about a pound. With the keyboard, the dimensions go up to 9.6″ x 6.7″ x 0.7″ and the weight roughly doubles to just over two pounds.

Lenovo says the Chromebook Duet also works with an optional USI pen, but it’s sold separately. The tablet does not have a headphone jack, but it comes with a USB-C to 3.5mm audio adapter.

There’s also no SD card reader, which makes it worth at least considering shelling out the extra $20 for the model with 128GB of storage rather than settling for 64GB. But even 64GB is more than you get from many Chromebooks in this price range.

via TabletMonkeys

