Leaked Surface Go 2 images show a tablet with a bigger display, slimmer bezels

As expected, it looks like Microsoft’s next-gen Surface Go tablet will have a slightly larger display than the first-gen model.But thanks to slimmer bezels, the upcoming Microsoft Surface Go with a 10.5 inch display will have the same overall size as the original Surface Go.

WinFuture has published some images that allegedly show what the new tablet looks like when paired with red, blue, platinum and black keyboard covers.

Since the physical dimensions of the tablet remain unchanged, folks who decide to upgrade will get a bigger screen, faster processor, and other improvements… but they should still be able to use their existing cases, keyboards, and other accessories. It’s unclear if Microsoft will introduce new accessories for folks that are buying a Surface Go for the first time.

The Surface Go 2 is expected to have a 1920 x 1280 display (up from 1800 x 1200), and two processor options: Intel Pentium Gold 4425Y or Core m3-8100Y.

Those of those processors are 6-watt, 2-core/4-thread chips that are part of Intel’s 8th-gen Core “Amber Lake” processor family. Both should offer a performance boost over the 6-watt Pentium 4415Y Kaby Lake processor that’s the only option for the original Surface Go tablet.

Microsoft is also said to be upgrading the wireless capabilities of its entry-level tablet by adding support for WiFi 6. There’s also optional support for 4G LTE. And the company will also offer up to 256GB of storage for the first time.

US pricing is expected to begin at $399, but according to WinFuture, a Surface Go tablet with a Pentium processor, 4GB of RAM, and 64GB of storage will sell for 459 Euros in Germany, while a Pentium/8GB/128GB version will sell for 629 Euros.

There’s no word on pricing for models with Core m3 processors or 256GB of storage.

