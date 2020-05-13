Liliputing

Intel launches 10th-gen Core chips with vPro for business laptops, desktops, and workstations

Intel is launching a whole bunch of new 10th-gen Core “Comet Lake” processors with vPro features. Aimed at business customers, the new chips range from 15 watt, quad-core laptop processors to 125 watt, deca-core Xeon chips for desktop workstation PCs.

For the most part the vPro features won’t matter much to end users, but they should offer IT administrators some extra security and management tools for doing things like device provisioning, setting corporate policies, and enabling security features. It’s also worth noting that the vPro chips will only be available in computers with Windows 10 Pro or Windows 10 Enterprise.

There are a lot of new chips, but here’s a cheat sheet:

Laptops and mobile workstations

Chip Cores/Threads Base freq Max freq Cache TDP
Core i5-10310U 4/8 1.7 GHz 4.4 GHz 6MB 15W
Core i7-10610U 4/8 1.8 GHz 4.9 GHz 8MB 15W
Core i7-10810U 6/12 1.1 GHz 4.9 GHz 12MB 15W
Core i5-10400H 4/8 2.6 GHz 4.6 GHz 8MB 45W
Core i7-10850H 6/12 2.7 GHz 5.1 GHz 12MB 45W
Core i7-10875H 8/16 2.3 GHz 5.1 GHz 16MB 45W
Core i9-10885H 8/16 2.4 GHz 5.3 GHz 16MB 45W
Xeon W-10855M 6/12 2.8 GHz 5.1 GHz 12MB 45W
Xeon W-10885M 8/16 2.4 GHz 5.3 GHz 16MB 45W

Desktops

Chip Cores/Threads Base freq Max freq Cache TDP
Core i5-10500 6/12 3.1 GHz 4.5 GHz 12MB 65W
Core i5-10500T 6/12 2.3 GHz 3.8 GHz 12MB 35W
Core i5-10500TE 6/12 2.3 GHz 3.7 GHz 12MB 35W
Core i5-10500E 6/12 3.1 GHz 4.2 GHz 12MB 65W
Core i5-10600 6/12 3.3 GHz 4.8 GHz 12MB 65W
Core i5-10600T 6/12 2.5 GHz 4 GHz 12MB 35W
Core i5-10600K 6/12 4.1 GHz 4.8 GHz 12MB 125W
Core i7-10700 8/16 2.9 GHz 4.8 GHz 16MB 65W
Core i7-10700T 8/16 2 GHz 4.5 GHz 16MB 35W
Core i7-10700TE 8/16 2 GHz 4.4 GHz 16MB 35W
Core i7-10700E 8/16 2.9 GHz 4.5 GHz 16MB 65W
Core i7-10700K 8/16 3.8 GHz 5.1 GHz 16MB 125W
Core i9-10900 10/20 2.8 GHz 5.2 GHz 20MB 65W
Core i9-10900T 10/20 1.9 GHz 4.6 GHz 20MB 35W
Core i9-10900TE 10/20 1.8 GHz 4.5 GHz 20MB 35W
Core i9-10900E 10/20 2.8 GHz 4.7 GHz 20MB 65W
Core i9-10900K 10/20 3.7 GHz 5.3 GHz 20MB 125W

Workstations

Chip Cores/Threads Base freq Max freq Cache TDP
Xeon W-1250 6/12 3.3 GHz 4.7 GHz 12MB 80W
Xeon W-1250E 6/12 3.5 GHz 4.7 GHz 12MB 80W
Xeon W-1250TE 6/12 2.4 GHz 3.8 GHz 12MB 35W
Xeon W-1250P 6/12 4.1 GHz 4.8 GHz 12MB 125W
Xeon W-1270 8/16 3.4 GHz 5 GHz 16MB 80W
Xeon W-1270E 8/16 3.4 GHz 4.8 GHz GHz 16MB 80W
Xeon W-1270TE 8/16 2 GHz 4.4 GHz 16MB 35W
Xeon W-1270P 8/16 3.8 GHz 5.1 GHz 16MB 125W
Xeon W-1290 10/20 3.2 GHz 5.2 GHz 20MB 80W
Xeon W-1290E 10/20 3.5 GHz 4.8 GHz 20MB 95W
Xeon W-1290T 10/20 1.9 GHz 4.7 GHz 20MB 35W
Xeon W-1290TE 10/20 1.8 GHz 4.5 GHz 20MB 35W
Xeon W-1290P 10/20 3.7 GHz 5.3 GHz 20MB 95W

 






