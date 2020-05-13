Intel launches 10th-gen Core chips with vPro for business laptops, desktops, and workstations

Intel is launching a whole bunch of new 10th-gen Core “Comet Lake” processors with vPro features. Aimed at business customers, the new chips range from 15 watt, quad-core laptop processors to 125 watt, deca-core Xeon chips for desktop workstation PCs.

For the most part the vPro features won’t matter much to end users, but they should offer IT administrators some extra security and management tools for doing things like device provisioning, setting corporate policies, and enabling security features. It’s also worth noting that the vPro chips will only be available in computers with Windows 10 Pro or Windows 10 Enterprise.

There are a lot of new chips, but here’s a cheat sheet:

Laptops and mobile workstations

Desktops

Workstations

