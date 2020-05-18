Huawei updates laptops including Honor MagicBook Pro 16.1, MateBook X Pro, and Matebook 13

Chinese electronics company Huawei may have a tough road ahead of it, particularly in the smartphone space. But the company is continuing to crank out new laptop computers.

Today the company is launching an update to its Honor MagicBook Pro 16.1 inch laptop for the Chinese market. And recently Huawei began taking pre-orders for an updated MateBook 13 laptop and the latest version of its Matebook X Pro, which the company had unveiled a few months ago.

The new MateBook 13 2020 features a 2160 x 1440 pixel IPS 300-nit display with a 3:2 aspect ratio (and a touchscreen if you opt for higher-priced configurations), a 10th-gen Intel Comet Lake U quad-core processor, and NVIDIA GeForce MX250 graphics.

Weighing 2.9 pounds and measuring 0.6 inches thick, laptop has two USB 3.1 Type-C ports, a headset jack, and… that’s about it for ports. It’s powered by a 41.7 Wh battery and Huawei offers 8GB or 16GB of LPDDR3-2133 memory and a 512GB PCIe solid state drive.

The laptop supports WiFi 5 and Bluetooth 5.0, has stereo speakers, dual microphones, a 1MP front-facing camera, a backlit keyboard, an aluminum alloy body, and the MateBook 13 comes with a 65W USB-C power adapter.

Customers in the UK can pre-order a MateBook 13 with a Core i5-10210U processor, 8GB of RAM, and 512GB of storage for £850 (about $1040).

Prices for the MateBook X Pro 2020 start at £1300 ($1585) for a model with a Core i5 processor, 16GB of RAM, and 512GB of PCIe NVMe storage. But this 2.9 pound laptop includes some premium features including a larger, brighter, higher-resolution display, a bigger battery, and… one full-sized USB 3.0 Type-A port in addition to two USB-C ports.

Among other things that set it apart from the more affordable model are the Matebook X Pro’s quad speakers and microphones, support for NFC, and 56 Wh battery. But the biggest difference is probably the display — this model has a 13.9 inch, 3000 x 2000 pixel LTPS 450-nit touchscreen display.

The new MagicBook Pro, meanwhile, doesn’t appear to be available outside of China yet. But it’s a 16.1 inch notebook with a 1920 x 1080 pixel display, the same processor options as its cousins (Core i5-10210U or Core i7-10510U), and NVIDIA GeForce MX350 graphics.

Available with 16GB of DDR4-2666 memory, 512GB of solid state state storage, a 56Wh battery, and stereo speakers, this model is bigger, but cheaper than the new MateBook laptops.

Prices in China start at about 6000 yuan ($845) for a Core i5 model, and the laptop includes a full-sized HDMI port, three USB 3.0 Type-A ports, a USB-C port, and a headset jack.

via GizmoChina, PocketNow, NotebookCheck and Anandtech

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

Reddit

Pocket

Tumblr

Pinterest

LinkedIn

Email



Daily Deals (5-15-2020) The Epic Games Store is giving away GTA V for free for the next week... and Epic's website buckled under the pressure … Continue Reading about Daily Deals (5-15-2020)













