HP’s next-gen EliteBook business laptops coming this summer

HP’s 7th-gen EliteBook 800 and Elitebook 1000 series laptops are coming this summer starting with the new HP Elitebook 800 G7 series notebooks and HP Elitebook 800 x360 G7 convertible.

According to HP, these new notebooks have premium design and features that are in line with what the company was offering in its higher-priced 1000 series devices a few years ago.

So the upcoming HP EliteBook 1000 G7 laptops which are coming in July will double down by offering even thinner designs and higher screen-to-body ratios, among other things.

And in August, HP will launch a set of EliteBook 805 G7 series laptops featuring AMD Ryzen 4000 chips (all the even-numbered models will have 10th-gen Intel Core processors).

All told, there are 9 new notebooks on the way, so I’m just going to give a quick overview of what to expect from each series. You can visit the HP EliteBook website for the latest details on availability, specs, and design.

HP EliteBook 800 G7 series

Among other things, HP is promising longer battery life, improved performance, and new features including AI-enhanced noise reduction during voice and video conferencing calls.

The new HP EliteBook 800 series also features a smaller body than its predecessor, an 85-percent screen-to-body ratio, a “lift-anywhere” edge that makes it easy to open the laptop by grabbing anywhere on the front edge, and a new programmable HP key on the keyboard, allowing you to visit websites, launch apps, or open frequently used files with the press of a button.

HP will offer three screen sizes:

HP EliteBook 830 G7 – 13.3 inch display

HP EliteBook 840 G7 – 14 inch display

HP EliteBook 850 G7 – 15.6 inch display

For the most part, each version has similar specs, including support for up to a 1000-nit full HD HP Sure View display or a 250-nit touchscreen display, up to a Core i7-10810U Comet Lake processor, 64GB of DDR4-2666 RAM, and up to 1TB of PCIe NVMe solid state storage.

The laptops also feature WiFi 6, Bluetooth 5, and optional support for 4G LTE as well as two Thunderbolt 3 ports, two USB 3.1 Gen 1 ports, an HDMI 1.4 port, headset jack, and optional Smartcard reader.

Security features include an optional IR camera and/or fingerprint sensor.

The key differences between the three models are the screen sizes, physical dimensions, and the fact that only the 15.6 inch model has a numeric keypad on the right side of the keyboard.

The smallest of the bunch is the 13.3 inch EliteBook 830 G7, which measures 12.1″ x 8.1″ x 0.7″ and has a starting weight of 2.75 pounds.

Interestingly you get the same 53Wh battery whether you opt for a 13.3 inch, 14 inch, or 15.6 inch version of the EliteBook 800 G7.

HP EliteBook x360 830 G7

The specs for this model are largely the same as for the EliteBok 800 notebooks listed above, with a few key exceptions.

First, this model has a 360-degree hinge and ships standard with a touchscreen display, which means you can use it as a laptop, tablet, or in tent or stand modes.

Second, it tops out at 32GB of RAM.

And third it’s only available with a 13.3 inch display.

Otherwise what you’re looking at is an EliteBook 800 G7 series notebook with support for up to an Intel Core i7 Comet Lake hexa-core processor with vPro, a 12.1″ x 8.1″ x 0.7″ body, and a starting weight of 2.9 pounds.

HP Elitebook 805 series

Coming in August, these 13.3 inch, 14 inch, and 15.6 inch laptops are available with up to 32GB of RAM, up to 1TB of PCIe NVMe solid state storage, and up to a 1000-nit HP Sure View display or 250-nit touchscreen display.

What sets these models apart from the 800 series are their support for up to an AMD Ryzen 7 Pro 4750U octa-core processor with AMD Radeon integrated graphics.

Three models will be available:

HP EliteBook 835 G7 – 13.3 inch display

HP EliteBook 845 G7 – 14 inch display

HP EliteBook 855 G7 – 15.6 inch display (and numeric keypad.

HP EliteBook x360 1000 G7 series

Available in 13.3 inch or 14 inch sizes, these new laptops will be among HP’s first 5G-capable business notebooks, although like 4G LTE, that’s an optional feature rather than one that comes standard.

The notebooks feature a 90-percent screen-to-body ratio, a camera shutter that slides automatically to cover the camera with the press of the button (as opposed to the manual shutter on the 800 series laptops), and an overall footprint that HP says is 6.3 percent smaller than the previous-gen EliteBook x360 1000 series.

HP will offer the 13.3 inch EliteBook x360 1030 G7 and 14 inch EliteBook x360 1040 G7 with several different display options, including:

1000-nit HP Sure View display (with adjustable viewing angles for privacy

4K UHD 400-nit

4K UDH 550-nit

FHD 400-nit

Since this is a convertible notebook designed to be used in tablet, tent, stand, or laptop mode, those are all touchscreen displays. HP’s EliteBook x360 laptops also support active pens for pressure-sensitive input.

Other features include support for up to:

Intel Core i7-10810U display

32GB LPDDR4-2933 RAM

Up to 2TB PCIe NVme solid state storage

The notebooks have a 54Wh battery, two Thunderbolt 3 ports, two USB 3.1 Gen 1 ports, a headset jack, and HDMI 1.4 port as well as an IR camera, fingerprint reader, and a headset jack.

The 13.3 inch model measures 12″ x 7.6″ x 0.6″ and has a starting weight of 2.7 pounds, while version with a 14 inch display starts at 2.9 poudns and measures 12.6″ x 8″ x 0.7″.

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

Reddit

Pocket

Tumblr

Pinterest

LinkedIn

Email



Daily Deals (5-25-2020) Dell is running a sale on several configurations of last year's XPS 13 thin and light laptop. You won't get the same … Continue Reading about Daily Deals (5-25-2020)













