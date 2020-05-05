HP ThinPro Go is a USB stick that turns any PC into a thin client

HP is introducing two new Thin Client solutions that will be available in the coming months. The HP mt22 Mobile Thin Client looks like a laptop, but it’s designed to let enterprise customers connect to a remote server.

Meanwhile the new HP ThinPro Go is a USB stick that converts any existing computer into a thin client. It offers an inexpensive way to breathe new life into old PCs or to transform current-gen consumer PCs into enterprise-friendly thin clients for folks working from home.

The ThinPro Go is basically a bootable 32GB USB 3.0 flash drive pre-loaded with HP’s Linux-based ThinPro operating system.

Since it’s designed to let you make a secure connection to a remote server, it should run well on older hardware as long as you have a reliable internet connection. But it saves you from having to buy a new device when you’ve already got a device with a perfectly usable display, keyboard, mouse and/or display.

HP says the ThinPro Go should be available this summer for $135 and it should work with pretty much any 64-bit computer with an Intel or AMD x86 processor and at least 2GB of RAM and 2GB of storage.

The company’s new HP mt22 Mobile Thin Client hits the streets this month for $495 and it’s basically an inexpensive laptop with an Intel Celeron 5205U processor and just enough memory and storage to make a reliable connection to a remote server.

But it has a good range of ports including HDMI 1.4b, Ethernet, USB 3.1 Type-A and Type-C, an SD card reader, and a USB 2.0 port. There’s a webcam and privacy shutter above the display.

The mobile thin client also has a 180-degree hinge and support for display options including an anti-glare display and a touch panel. HP says the mt22 should get up to 13 hours of battery life and supports fast charging for up to a 50-percent charge in 30 minutes.

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

Reddit

Pocket

Tumblr

Pinterest

LinkedIn

Email



Daily Deals (5-05-2020) The Anker PowerPort Atom III Slim is a 30W USB-C wall charger that can charge just about any smartphone with a USB-C … Continue Reading about Daily Deals (5-05-2020)













