HP introduces 3 Chromebooks for the enterprise market

HP is adding three new Chromebooks to its enterprise laptop lineup. They all have features like MIL-STD 810G tested cases, spill-resistant keyboards, and reinforced ports for durability. But they range from relatively inexpensive models with Intel Celeron processors and eMMC storage to premium laptops with up to a 10th-gen Intel Core i7 processor and PCIe solid state storage.

They’re all available with Chrome Enterprise Upgrade features.

Here’s a run-down of HP’s new Chromebooks, ranging from the most affordable to the most premium (this also happens to be their order of release).

HP Chromebook Enterprise 14 G6

This 3.4 pound laptop has a 14 inch display and a 180-degree hinge that allows you to fold the screen flat. It’s available with a choice of HD or full HD display panels with optional touchscreen support.

HP offers this laptop with up to 8GB of LPDDR4 memory, up to 128GB of eMMC storage, and an Intel Celeron processor.

Available this month for $399 and up, the HP Chromebook Enterprise 14 G6 also features 802.11ac WiFI support, Bluetooth 5.0, an 88-degree webcam, stereo speakers and dual mcirophones, and a selection of ports including:

1 x USB Type-C

2 x USB Type-A

1 x HDMI

1 x microSD card reader

There’s also a privacy shutter that you can slide over the camera when it’s not in use.

HP Pro C640 Chromebook Enterprise

Coming in June, this laptop is a step up in terms of specs and build. HP says it’s the company’s first enterprise Chromebook to earn the “Pro” moniker, and it has an aluminum body, support for 10th-gen Intel Comet Lake chips (ranging from Pentium through Core i7) and support for up to 16GB of DDR4 RAM and 128GB of storage.

It still uses relatively slow eMMC storage though.

The laptop has a 14 inch display (with HD or FHD, touch or non-touch options), and a 180-degree hinge. The notebook measures 0.65 inches thick and weighs about 3.4 pounds.

HP squeezed in two USB Type-A ports by using a drop-hinge design, along with two USB Type-C ports, an HDMI port, and a headset jack. The HP Pro C640 Chromebook Enterprise also supports WiFi 6 and features stereo speakers, dual microphones, and support for an optional fingerprint sensor.

Pricing hasn’t been announced yet, but it seems safe to say it’ll cost more than the HP Chromebook Enterprise 14 G6.

HP Elite c1030 Chromebook Enterprise

Last, but certainly not least, this laptop is basically a premium thin and light notebook that just happens to ship with Chrome OS rather than Windows (and which is aimed at enterprise customers rather than consumers).

The HP Elite c1030 Chromebook Enterprise is coming in August and it’s a 2.97 pound notebook that measures 0.66 inches thick, has a 13.5 inch edge-to-edge full HD touchscreen display with a 3:2 aspect ratio and a 360-degree hinge that lets you use the notebook as a tablet. It also supports an HP Active Pen for pressure-sensitive input.

HP says this laptop has a 90.1 percent screen-to-body ratio thanks to its slim bezels.

Available with up to a 10th-gen Intel Core i7 Comet Lake processor, 16GB of DDR4 RAM, and 256GB of PCIe solid state storage, this model ships standard with a backlit keyboard, WiFi 6, two USB Type-C ports, a USB Type-A port (with a drop-down design), and a microSD card reader.

Optional features include a fingerprint sensor, 4G LTE, and an HP Sure View Reflect display (with up to 1000-nits of brightness for outdoor visibility and the ability to limit viewing angles with a press of a button so nobody can read over your shoulder).

The laptop is also constructed using recycled materials — the lid is made from 75-percent recycled aluminum, and the speaker and keycaps are made from 50-percent recycled plastic.

Another interesting feature of this laptop is the privacy camera — there’s not enough room in the top bezel to fit a shutter that would slide over the camera when it’s not in use. So HP included a switch on the side of the laptop that ensures the camera is disconnected when you’re not using it. Try starting a camera app when the camera is disabled and the hardware won’t be found.

Pricing will be announced closer to the release date.

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

Reddit

Pocket

Tumblr

Pinterest

LinkedIn

Email



Daily Deals (5-04-2020) All the Star Wars game sales I told you about on Friday? They're still going on. And GOG has added some new bundles into … Continue Reading about Daily Deals (5-04-2020)













