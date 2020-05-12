Google launches tool for migrating from Play Music to YouTube Music

Google plans to shut down Google Play Music later this year and put all its eggs into the YouTube Music basket. The company has been bringing Play Music functionality (like a cloud storage locker for your personal music collection) to YouTube Music so that you’d get more features in the new service, rather than less.

Now Google has released a tool that lets you migrate your Play Music data to YouTube Music. The new Transfer Tool begins rolling out to users starting today — although you may have to wait a little while before it’s available for your account.

Here’s what the new tool lets you transfer:

Uploaded music

Purchased music

Playlists

Stations

Likes and dislikes

Billing information

Subscriptions (Google will convert a Google Play Music subscription to the YouTube Music Premium or YouTube Premium subscription that most closely matches your current subscription).

You can start the transfer with a single click — but Google notes that depending on how much data is associated with your account, it can take seconds or days for the process to be completed.

Google notes that you’ll be able to continue using Google Play Music even after your data is migrated… at least until the company eventually pulls the plug on Play Music altogether. And due to licensing restrictions, it’s possible that some music available with your Google Play Music subscription might not show up in your YouTube Music library.

Also… for some reason the transfer option is unavailable in Venezuela and Belarus, and if you don’t already have a YouTube Channel you may have to create one in order to transfer playlists.

If you use Google Play Music to manage podcasts, Google has also released a new tool for transferring your subscriptions to Google Podcasts.

via 9to5Google

