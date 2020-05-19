Dell Precision 5750 is a mobile workstation with a 17 inch display, thin and light design

Dell is refreshing its Precision line of mobile workstation PCs with a bunch of new laptops featuring the latest chips and updated design. But the most unusual is probably the new Dell Precision 5750.

It’s a laptop that measures 14.7″ x 9.8″ x 0.5″ and which has a starting weight of 4.7 pounds. A few years ago, those would have been pretty good measurements for a system with a 15.6 inch display. But the Precision 5750 has a 17 inch screen.

If the laptop looks familiar, that’s because it has the same basic design as the new Dell XPS 17 consumer laptop that was announced last week. But the Precision 5750 has business-class components including support for Intel Core or Xeon chips with vPro, NVIDIA Quadro graphics, and a whole lot of horsepower.

The Dell Precision 5750 should be available June 9 for $2400 and up.

While the XPS 17 tops out at an Intel Core i9-10885H processor and NVIDIA GeForce RTX 2060 Max-Q graphics, this professional/business model supports up to an Intel Xeon W-10885M processor and NVIDIA Quadro RTX 3000 graphics.

It’s available with a choice of 1920 x 1200 pixel non-touch or 3840 x 2400 pixel touchscreen displays, and the notebook supports up to 64GB of RAM, and up to two M.2 PCIe NVMe solid state drives for up to 4TB of total storage.

Other features include four Thunderbolt 3 ports, a headset jack, an SD card reader (full-sized), and support for WiFi 6 and Bluetooth 5.1. The laptop has a backlit keyboard, an IR webcam, a fingerprint reader, stereo speakers, and dual microphones.

Dell will offer 56 Wh and 97 Wh battery options, and 90W or 130W USB-C power adapters.

The Precision 5750 isn’t the most powerful mobile workstation Dell is introducing this year (that would be the 6.9 pound Precision 7750 with support for NVIDIA Quadro 5000 graphics and 8TB of storage and a $1789 starting price). But it does offer a lot of horsepower in a compact design.

Dell also has a new 15.6 inch Precision 5550 laptop set to hit the streets May 28 for $2000. That 4.1 pound notebook has a slim chassis similar to the new Dell XPS 15 consumer laptop, but comes with up to an Intel Core i9-10885H or Xeon-10855M processor and NVIDIA Quadro T2000 graphics.

