Dell launches Latitude 9000 series laptops and refreshed 7000 series

The Dell Latitude 9510 15.6 inch premium business-class laptop unveiled during the Consumer Electronics Show in January is now available for for $1900 and up. And Dell has also introduced a second Latitude 9000-series laptop, the Dell Latitude 9410 with a 14 inch display and a starting price of $1800.

Dell says the 9000 series laptops include premium design and specs including thin and light bodies, slim bezels around the display, support for either clamshell or convertible tablet-style laptops, and in the case of the Latitude 9510 support for an optional 5G modem.

The company is also refreshing its Latitude 7000 series notebooks with new models sporting refreshed designs and specs.

Dell Latitude 13 5000 Series (Model 5310) Touch 2-in-1 Notebook, codename Bandon MLK, Dell Latitude 14 3000 Series (Model 3410) Non-Touch Notebook, codename Mockingbird L, Dell Latitude 14 9000 Series (Model 9510) Touch Notebook, codename Olympic, Dell Latitude 13 7000 Series (Model 7310) Touch Notebook, codename Riverside

Here’s a run-down of some of Dell’s newest business laptops.

Dell Latitude 9410

Display 14 inch, 1920 x 1080 pixel w/optional touch
Processor Up to Intel Core i7 Comet Lake-U with vPro
GPU Intel UHD
RAM Up to 16GB LPDDR3-2133
Storage Up to 2TB PCIe NVMe SSD
USB 2 x Thunderbolt 3, 2 x USB 3.2 Gen 1 Type-A
Other ports HDMI 2.0, uSD, SmartCard, uSIM tray (WWAN models only)
Audio Stereo speakers, dual array microphones
Wireless WiFi 6, Bluetooth 5.1, optional 4G LTE, optional NFC
Security Optional fingerprint sensor, IR webcam
Battery 52 Wh or 78 Wh
Power supply 60W or 90W USB Type-C
Dimensions 12.6″ x 7.9″ x 0.6″
Weight Starting at 3 lbs
Price $1800 and up

Dell latitude 9510

Display 15.6 inch, 1920 x 1080 pixel w/optional touch
Processor Up to Intel Core i7 Comet Lake-U with vPro
GPU Intel UHD
RAM Up to 16GB LPDDR3-2133
Storage Up to 1TB PCIe NVMe SSD
USB 2 x Thunderbolt 3, 1 x USB 3.2 Gen 1 Type-A
Other ports HDMI 2.0, uSD, SmartCard, uSIM tray (WWAN models only)
Audio 4 x top-firing speakers, 4 x noise-canceling microphones,
Wireless WiFi 6, Bluetooth 5.1, optional 4G LTE or 5G, optional NFC
Security Optional fingerprint sensor, IR webcam
Battery 52 Wh or 88 Wh
Power supply 60W or 90W USB Type-C
Dimensions 13.4″ x 8.5″ x 0.6″
Weight Starting at 3.1 lbs
Price $1900 and up

Dell Latitude 7210 2-in-1 tablet

Display 12.3 inch, 1920 x 12080 pixel touchscreen (detachable)
Processor Up to 10th-gen Intel Core i7 w/vPro
GPU Intel UHD 620
RAM Up to 16GB LPDDR3-2133
Storage Up to 1TB PCIe NVMe SSD
USB 2 x Thunderbolt 3, 1 x USB 3.1 Gen 1 Type-A
Other ports uSD, SmartCard, uSIM tray (WWAN models only)
Audio Stereo speakers, dual array microphones
Wireless WiFi 6, Bluetooth 5.1, optional 4G LTE, optional NFC
Security Optional fingerprint sensor, IR webcam
Battery 38Wh
Power supply 45W or 65W USB-C
Dimensions 11.5″ x 8.2″ x 0.4″
Weight 1.87 lbs (tablet), 0.77 lbs (keyboard)
Price $1000 and up

Dell Latitude 7310

Display 13.3 inch, 1366 x 768 or 1920 x 1080 pixel w/optional touch and convertible tablet options
Processor Up to 10th-gen Intel Core i7 with vPro
GPU Intel UHD
RAM Up to 32GB DDR4-2666
Storage Up to 1TB PCIe NVMe SSD
USB 2 x Thunderbolt 3, 1 x USB 3.1 Gen 1 Type-A
Other ports HDMI 2.0, uSD, optional SmartCard, uSIM
Audio Stereo speakers, noise-reducing array microphone
Wireless WiFi 6, Bluetooth 5.1, optional 4G LTE, optional NFC
Security Optional fingerprint sensor, IR webcam
Battery 39Wh or 52Wh
Power supply 65W or 90W USB Type-C
Dimensions 12.1″ x 8″ x 0.7″
Weight Starting at 2.7 lbs
Price $1500 and up

Dell Latitude 7410

Display 14 inch, 1366 x 768 or 1920 x 1080 pixel w/optional touch and convertible tablet options
Processor Up to 10th-gen Intel Core i7 with vPro
GPU Intel UHD
RAM Up to 32GB DDR4-2666
Storage Up to 1TB PCIe NVMe SSD
USB 2 x Thunderbolt 3, 2 x USB 3.2 Gen 1 Type-A
Other ports HDMI 2.0, uSD, SmartCard, uSIM tray (WWAN models only)
Audio Stereo speakers, noise-reducing array microphone
Wireless WiFi 6, Bluetooth 5.1, optional 4G LTE, optional NFC
Security Optional fingerprint sensor, IR webcam
Battery 39 Wh, 52 Wh, or 68 Wh Wh
Power supply 65W or 90W USB Type-C
Dimensions 12.7″ x 8.2″ x 0.7″
Weight Starting at 2.9 lbs
Price $1500 and up






