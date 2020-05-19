Dell launches Latitude 9000 series laptops and refreshed 7000 series

The Dell Latitude 9510 15.6 inch premium business-class laptop unveiled during the Consumer Electronics Show in January is now available for for $1900 and up. And Dell has also introduced a second Latitude 9000-series laptop, the Dell Latitude 9410 with a 14 inch display and a starting price of $1800.
Dell says the 9000 series laptops include premium design and specs including thin and light bodies, slim bezels around the display, support for either clamshell or convertible tablet-style laptops, and in the case of the Latitude 9510 support for an optional 5G modem.
The company is also refreshing its Latitude 7000 series notebooks with new models sporting refreshed designs and specs.
Here’s a run-down of some of Dell’s newest business laptops.
Dell Latitude 9410
|Display
|14 inch, 1920 x 1080 pixel w/optional touch
|Processor
|Up to Intel Core i7 Comet Lake-U with vPro
|GPU
|Intel UHD
|RAM
|Up to 16GB LPDDR3-2133
|Storage
|Up to 2TB PCIe NVMe SSD
|USB
|2 x Thunderbolt 3, 2 x USB 3.2 Gen 1 Type-A
|Other ports
|HDMI 2.0, uSD, SmartCard, uSIM tray (WWAN models only)
|Audio
|Stereo speakers, dual array microphones
|Wireless
|WiFi 6, Bluetooth 5.1, optional 4G LTE, optional NFC
|Security
|Optional fingerprint sensor, IR webcam
|Battery
|52 Wh or 78 Wh
|Power supply
|60W or 90W USB Type-C
|Dimensions
|12.6″ x 7.9″ x 0.6″
|Weight
|Starting at 3 lbs
|Price
|$1800 and up
Dell latitude 9510
|Display
|15.6 inch, 1920 x 1080 pixel w/optional touch
|Processor
|Up to Intel Core i7 Comet Lake-U with vPro
|GPU
|Intel UHD
|RAM
|Up to 16GB LPDDR3-2133
|Storage
|Up to 1TB PCIe NVMe SSD
|USB
|2 x Thunderbolt 3, 1 x USB 3.2 Gen 1 Type-A
|Other ports
|HDMI 2.0, uSD, SmartCard, uSIM tray (WWAN models only)
|Audio
|4 x top-firing speakers, 4 x noise-canceling microphones,
|Wireless
|WiFi 6, Bluetooth 5.1, optional 4G LTE or 5G, optional NFC
|Security
|Optional fingerprint sensor, IR webcam
|Battery
|52 Wh or 88 Wh
|Power supply
|60W or 90W USB Type-C
|Dimensions
|13.4″ x 8.5″ x 0.6″
|Weight
|Starting at 3.1 lbs
|Price
|$1900 and up
Dell Latitude 7210 2-in-1 tablet
|Display
|12.3 inch, 1920 x 12080 pixel touchscreen (detachable)
|Processor
|Up to 10th-gen Intel Core i7 w/vPro
|GPU
|Intel UHD 620
|RAM
|Up to 16GB LPDDR3-2133
|Storage
|Up to 1TB PCIe NVMe SSD
|USB
|2 x Thunderbolt 3, 1 x USB 3.1 Gen 1 Type-A
|Other ports
|uSD, SmartCard, uSIM tray (WWAN models only)
|Audio
|Stereo speakers, dual array microphones
|Wireless
|WiFi 6, Bluetooth 5.1, optional 4G LTE, optional NFC
|Security
|Optional fingerprint sensor, IR webcam
|Battery
|38Wh
|Power supply
|45W or 65W USB-C
|Dimensions
|11.5″ x 8.2″ x 0.4″
|Weight
|1.87 lbs (tablet), 0.77 lbs (keyboard)
|Price
|$1000 and up
Dell Latitude 7310
|Display
|13.3 inch, 1366 x 768 or 1920 x 1080 pixel w/optional touch and convertible tablet options
|Processor
|Up to 10th-gen Intel Core i7 with vPro
|GPU
|Intel UHD
|RAM
|Up to 32GB DDR4-2666
|Storage
|Up to 1TB PCIe NVMe SSD
|USB
|2 x Thunderbolt 3, 1 x USB 3.1 Gen 1 Type-A
|Other ports
|HDMI 2.0, uSD, optional SmartCard, uSIM
|Audio
|Stereo speakers, noise-reducing array microphone
|Wireless
|WiFi 6, Bluetooth 5.1, optional 4G LTE, optional NFC
|Security
|Optional fingerprint sensor, IR webcam
|Battery
|39Wh or 52Wh
|Power supply
|65W or 90W USB Type-C
|Dimensions
|12.1″ x 8″ x 0.7″
|Weight
|Starting at 2.7 lbs
|Price
|$1500 and up
Dell Latitude 7410
|Display
|14 inch, 1366 x 768 or 1920 x 1080 pixel w/optional touch and convertible tablet options
|Processor
|Up to 10th-gen Intel Core i7 with vPro
|GPU
|Intel UHD
|RAM
|Up to 32GB DDR4-2666
|Storage
|Up to 1TB PCIe NVMe SSD
|USB
|2 x Thunderbolt 3, 2 x USB 3.2 Gen 1 Type-A
|Other ports
|HDMI 2.0, uSD, SmartCard, uSIM tray (WWAN models only)
|Audio
|Stereo speakers, noise-reducing array microphone
|Wireless
|WiFi 6, Bluetooth 5.1, optional 4G LTE, optional NFC
|Security
|Optional fingerprint sensor, IR webcam
|Battery
|39 Wh, 52 Wh, or 68 Wh Wh
|Power supply
|65W or 90W USB Type-C
|Dimensions
|12.7″ x 8.2″ x 0.7″
|Weight
|Starting at 2.9 lbs
|Price
|$1500 and up
