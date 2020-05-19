Dell launches Latitude 9000 series laptops and refreshed 7000 series

The Dell Latitude 9510 15.6 inch premium business-class laptop unveiled during the Consumer Electronics Show in January is now available for for $1900 and up. And Dell has also introduced a second Latitude 9000-series laptop, the Dell Latitude 9410 with a 14 inch display and a starting price of $1800.

Dell says the 9000 series laptops include premium design and specs including thin and light bodies, slim bezels around the display, support for either clamshell or convertible tablet-style laptops, and in the case of the Latitude 9510 support for an optional 5G modem.

The company is also refreshing its Latitude 7000 series notebooks with new models sporting refreshed designs and specs.

Here’s a run-down of some of Dell’s newest business laptops.

Dell Latitude 9410

Display 14 inch, 1920 x 1080 pixel w/optional touch Processor Up to Intel Core i7 Comet Lake-U with vPro GPU Intel UHD RAM Up to 16GB LPDDR3-2133 Storage Up to 2TB PCIe NVMe SSD USB 2 x Thunderbolt 3, 2 x USB 3.2 Gen 1 Type-A Other ports HDMI 2.0, uSD, SmartCard, uSIM tray (WWAN models only) Audio Stereo speakers, dual array microphones Wireless WiFi 6, Bluetooth 5.1, optional 4G LTE, optional NFC Security Optional fingerprint sensor, IR webcam Battery 52 Wh or 78 Wh Power supply 60W or 90W USB Type-C Dimensions 12.6″ x 7.9″ x 0.6″ Weight Starting at 3 lbs Price $1800 and up

Dell latitude 9510

Display 15.6 inch, 1920 x 1080 pixel w/optional touch Processor Up to Intel Core i7 Comet Lake-U with vPro GPU Intel UHD RAM Up to 16GB LPDDR3-2133 Storage Up to 1TB PCIe NVMe SSD USB 2 x Thunderbolt 3, 1 x USB 3.2 Gen 1 Type-A Other ports HDMI 2.0, uSD, SmartCard, uSIM tray (WWAN models only) Audio 4 x top-firing speakers, 4 x noise-canceling microphones, Wireless WiFi 6, Bluetooth 5.1, optional 4G LTE or 5G, optional NFC Security Optional fingerprint sensor, IR webcam Battery 52 Wh or 88 Wh Power supply 60W or 90W USB Type-C Dimensions 13.4″ x 8.5″ x 0.6″ Weight Starting at 3.1 lbs Price $1900 and up

Dell Latitude 7210 2-in-1 tablet

Display 12.3 inch, 1920 x 12080 pixel touchscreen (detachable) Processor Up to 10th-gen Intel Core i7 w/vPro GPU Intel UHD 620 RAM Up to 16GB LPDDR3-2133 Storage Up to 1TB PCIe NVMe SSD USB 2 x Thunderbolt 3, 1 x USB 3.1 Gen 1 Type-A Other ports uSD, SmartCard, uSIM tray (WWAN models only) Audio Stereo speakers, dual array microphones Wireless WiFi 6, Bluetooth 5.1, optional 4G LTE, optional NFC Security Optional fingerprint sensor, IR webcam Battery 38Wh Power supply 45W or 65W USB-C Dimensions 11.5″ x 8.2″ x 0.4″ Weight 1.87 lbs (tablet), 0.77 lbs (keyboard) Price $1000 and up

Dell Latitude 7310

Display 13.3 inch, 1366 x 768 or 1920 x 1080 pixel w/optional touch and convertible tablet options Processor Up to 10th-gen Intel Core i7 with vPro GPU Intel UHD RAM Up to 32GB DDR4-2666 Storage Up to 1TB PCIe NVMe SSD USB 2 x Thunderbolt 3, 1 x USB 3.1 Gen 1 Type-A Other ports HDMI 2.0, uSD, optional SmartCard, uSIM Audio Stereo speakers, noise-reducing array microphone Wireless WiFi 6, Bluetooth 5.1, optional 4G LTE, optional NFC Security Optional fingerprint sensor, IR webcam Battery 39Wh or 52Wh Power supply 65W or 90W USB Type-C Dimensions 12.1″ x 8″ x 0.7″ Weight Starting at 2.7 lbs Price $1500 and up

Dell Latitude 7410

Display 14 inch, 1366 x 768 or 1920 x 1080 pixel w/optional touch and convertible tablet options Processor Up to 10th-gen Intel Core i7 with vPro GPU Intel UHD RAM Up to 32GB DDR4-2666 Storage Up to 1TB PCIe NVMe SSD USB 2 x Thunderbolt 3, 2 x USB 3.2 Gen 1 Type-A Other ports HDMI 2.0, uSD, SmartCard, uSIM tray (WWAN models only) Audio Stereo speakers, noise-reducing array microphone Wireless WiFi 6, Bluetooth 5.1, optional 4G LTE, optional NFC Security Optional fingerprint sensor, IR webcam Battery 39 Wh, 52 Wh, or 68 Wh Wh Power supply 65W or 90W USB Type-C Dimensions 12.7″ x 8.2″ x 0.7″ Weight Starting at 2.9 lbs Price $1500 and up

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

Reddit

Pocket

Tumblr

Pinterest

LinkedIn

Email



Daily Deals (5-18-2020) Dell's newest XPS 13 with an Intel Ice Lake processor and an updated design is a pretty great laptop... but also a … Continue Reading about Daily Deals (5-18-2020)













