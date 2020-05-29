Daily Deals (5-29-2020)

Disclosure: Some links on this page are monetized by the Skimlinks, Amazon, and eBay, affiliate programs.
Webcams may be harder to find these days, but not only is the Lenovo 500 FHD Webcam still in stock at Lenovo.com, but it’s on sale for $47 (which is $23 off the list price) when you use the code: EXTRAFIVE during checkout.
Here are some of the day’s best deals.
PC accessories
- Lenovo 500 1080p webcam for $47 – Lenovo (coupon: EXTRAFIVE)
- Centon storage sale – Woot (Note: USB flash drives do not block 5G signals)
- IOGEAR slim USB-C docking station for $85 – Best Buy
- IOGEAR USB-C docking station for $114 – Best Buy
Audio
- JLab Epic wireless noise-cancelling earbuds w/neckband for $50 – Best Buy
- Save 15 to 50 percent on select audio products – JBL
- JBL Endurance Dive waterproof wireless earbuds w/MP3 player for $50 – JBL
- Refurb JBL Endurance Peak true wireless earbuds for $30 – JBL
Games
- Team 17 games for $1 and up – Google Play (Android) or Steam (PC)
- Borderlands: The Handsome Collection for free – Epic Games Store
Smartphones
- Refurb iPhone XR for $499 and up – Apple
- Motorola Edge+ for $800 – Motorola
Laptops
- Refurb Lenovo ThinkPad Yoga 260 12.5″ convertible notebook w/Core i5-6300U/8GB/128GB for $400 – Woot
- HP Envy 13 w/Core i7-1065G7/8GB/256GB for $860 – HP
