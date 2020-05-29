Liliputing

Daily Deals (5-29-2020)

Posted on at by // Leave a Comment

Disclosure: Some links on this page are monetized by the Skimlinks, Amazon, and eBay, affiliate programs.

Webcams may be harder to find these days, but not only is the Lenovo 500 FHD Webcam still in stock at Lenovo.com, but it’s on sale for $47 (which is $23 off the list price) when you use the code: EXTRAFIVE during checkout.

Here are some of the day’s best deals.

PC accessories

Audio

Games

Smartphones

Laptops






Support Liliputing

Liliputing’s primary sources of revenue are advertising and affiliate links (if you click the “Shop” button at the top of the page and buy something on Amazon, for example, we’ll get a small commission).

But there are several ways you can support the site directly even if you’re using an ad blocker and hate online shopping.

Contribute to our Patreon campaign

or…

Contribute via PayPal

Select a Donation Option (USD)

Enter Donation Amount (USD)

Leave a Reply

avatar

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

  Subscribe  
Notify of