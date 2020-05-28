Daily Deals (5-28-2020)

Disclosure: Some links on this page are monetized by the Skimlinks, Amazon, and eBay, affiliate programs.
Staples is offering $15 off on purchases of $60 or more when you use the coupon code 27659 at checkout, which means you can score some pretty great deals on storage, printers, or other gear where $15 represents a pretty significant percentage of the total price.
Or if you’re in the market for a portable SSD, you might want to head over to Amazon, which is offering the best price I’ve ever seen for a 1TB USB 3.1 portable solid state drive.
And the Epic Games Store is continuing its trend of giving away a massively popular PC game for free — this week it’s Borderlands: The Handsome Collection.
Here are some of the day’s best deals.
PC games
- Borderlands: The Handsome Collection for free – Epic Games Store
- Select PC games for up to 75-percent off – Epic MEGA Sale
- EA Game sale – Humble Store
Staples sale
- Save $15 on orders price $60 or higher – Staples (coupon: 27659)
- Seagate 2TB external USB 3.0 HDD for $48 – Staples (coupon: 27659)
- Seagate 5TB external USB 3.0 HDD for $100 – Staples (coupon: 27659)
Other
- ADATA 1TB external USB 3.1 SSD for $100 – Amazon
- TP-Link Archer AX10 WiFi 6 router for $70 – Amazon
- Netgear RAX15 Wifi 6 router for $100 – Amazon
- Aukey USB-C to HDMI adapter for $6 – Amazon (clip coupon)
Support Liliputing
Liliputing’s primary sources of revenue are advertising and affiliate links (if you click the “Shop” button at the top of the page and buy something on Amazon, for example, we’ll get a small commission).
But there are several ways you can support the site directly even if you’re using an ad blocker and hate online shopping.
Contribute to our Patreon campaign
or…
Leave a Reply