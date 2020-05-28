Daily Deals (5-28-2020)

Disclosure: Some links on this page are monetized by the Skimlinks, Amazon, and eBay, affiliate programs.

Staples is offering $15 off on purchases of $60 or more when you use the coupon code 27659 at checkout, which means you can score some pretty great deals on storage, printers, or other gear where $15 represents a pretty significant percentage of the total price.

Or if you’re in the market for a portable SSD, you might want to head over to Amazon, which is offering the best price I’ve ever seen for a 1TB USB 3.1 portable solid state drive.

And the Epic Games Store is continuing its trend of giving away a massively popular PC game for free — this week it’s Borderlands: The Handsome Collection.

Here are some of the day’s best deals.

PC games

Staples sale

Other

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

Reddit

Pocket

Tumblr

Pinterest

LinkedIn

Email















