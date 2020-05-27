Liliputing

Daily Deals (5-27-2020)

Posted on at by // Leave a Comment

Disclosure: Some links on this page are monetized by the Skimlinks, Amazon, and eBay, affiliate programs.

GOG is running a Summer Sale on PC games, with prices up to 95-percent off select tiles plus a bunch of free game demos. All told, there are more than 3,000 games on sale.

Meanwhile, Ubisoft is running its own sale on 126 games, with up to 75-percent off select titles. Right now you can pick up a copy of Assassin’s Creed Odyssey or Tom Clancy’s Ghost Recon Breakpoint for $20, or Watch Dogs 2 for $15.

Ubisoft

Here are some of the day’s best deals.

Downloads

USB chargers & hubs

Wireless audio

Laptops

Smartphones






Support Liliputing

Liliputing’s primary sources of revenue are advertising and affiliate links (if you click the “Shop” button at the top of the page and buy something on Amazon, for example, we’ll get a small commission).

But there are several ways you can support the site directly even if you’re using an ad blocker and hate online shopping.

Contribute to our Patreon campaign

or…

Contribute via PayPal

Select a Donation Option (USD)

Enter Donation Amount (USD)

Leave a Reply

avatar

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

  Subscribe  
Notify of