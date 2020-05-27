Daily Deals (5-27-2020)

Disclosure: Some links on this page are monetized by the Skimlinks, Amazon, and eBay, affiliate programs.
GOG is running a Summer Sale on PC games, with prices up to 95-percent off select tiles plus a bunch of free game demos. All told, there are more than 3,000 games on sale.
Meanwhile, Ubisoft is running its own sale on 126 games, with up to 75-percent off select titles. Right now you can pick up a copy of Assassin’s Creed Odyssey or Tom Clancy’s Ghost Recon Breakpoint for $20, or Watch Dogs 2 for $15.
Here are some of the day’s best deals.
Downloads
- GOG Summer Sale (PC games) – GOG
- 126 PC games on sale for up to 75-percent off – UbiSoft Legendary Sale
- Name your price for a bundle of Cities Skylines PC games – Humble Bundle
- Name your price for a bundle of fantasy eBooks – StoryBundle SFWA Fantastic Beasts Bundle
USB chargers & hubs
- Aukey Omnia 65W USB wall charger for $35 – Amazon (coupon: CSG8SDMF)
- Aukey USB-C hub w/100W charging, VGA, HDMI, USB 3.0, SD card for $26 – Amazon (clip coupon + code: 675PCBJ2)
Wireless audio
- Insignia wireless noise-cancelling over-ear headphones for $45 – Best Buy
- Bose noise cancelling Bluetooth Headphones 700 for $300 – Rakuten
Laptops
- Lenovo ThinkPad X390 13″ laptop w/Core i5-10210U/8GB/256GB for $900 – Lenovo (via eBay)
- Lenovo ThinkPad X280 12.5″ laptop w/Core i7-8550U/8GB/512GB for $819 – Lenovo (coupon: CLEARMORE)
Smartphones
- Google Pixel 3a for $279 – Google Store
- iPhone XS Max for $700 and up – Woot
