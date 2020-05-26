Daily Deals (5-26-2020)

Disclosure: Some links on this page are monetized by the Skimlinks, Amazon, and eBay, affiliate programs.

Every month Twitch offers a set of free games to anyone in the Twitch Prime program (which is a free perk for Amazon Prime subscribers). Usually that means you can get four or five free games — but right now you can snag 16 games, including titles from Daedalic, Wired Productions, and Plug in Digital.

Seven of the games are also the first in a series of drops of SNK Neo Geo titles coming to Twitch Prime/Amazon Prime subscribers in the coming weeks.

Here are some of the day’s best deals.

Downloads and streaming

Storage

Wireless audio

Other

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

Reddit

Pocket

Tumblr

Pinterest

LinkedIn

Email















