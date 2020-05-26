Daily Deals (5-26-2020)

Disclosure: Some links on this page are monetized by the Skimlinks, Amazon, and eBay, affiliate programs.
Every month Twitch offers a set of free games to anyone in the Twitch Prime program (which is a free perk for Amazon Prime subscribers). Usually that means you can get four or five free games — but right now you can snag 16 games, including titles from Daedalic, Wired Productions, and Plug in Digital.
Seven of the games are also the first in a series of drops of SNK Neo Geo titles coming to Twitch Prime/Amazon Prime subscribers in the coming weeks.
Here are some of the day’s best deals.
Downloads and streaming
- 16 PC games for free – Twitch Prime
- Sid Meier’s Civilization VI for free – Epic Games Store
- HBO Max 12-month subscription for $12/month – HBO Max (last day of promotion, goes up to $15/month tomorrow)
- DC digital comics sale – ComiXology
Storage
- SanDisk Extreme 500GB portable USB 3.1 SSD for $82 – Amazon
- WD My Passport Go portable USB 3.0 SSD for $78 – Amazon
Wireless audio
- Select AOMAIS Bluetooth speakers for up to 36-percent off – Amazon
- AOMAIS 20W Bluetooth speaker 2-pack (stereo pairing) for $30 – Amazon
- Anker Soundcore Liberty Neo true wireless earbuds for $33 – Newegg
- UE Megaboom 3 portable Bluetooth speaker (Urban Magenta) for $98 – Amazon
Other
Support Liliputing
Liliputing’s primary sources of revenue are advertising and affiliate links (if you click the “Shop” button at the top of the page and buy something on Amazon, for example, we’ll get a small commission).
But there are several ways you can support the site directly even if you’re using an ad blocker and hate online shopping.
Contribute to our Patreon campaign
or…
Leave a Reply