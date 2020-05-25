Daily Deals (5-25-2020)

Disclosure: Some links on this page are monetized by the Skimlinks, Amazon, and eBay, affiliate programs.
Dell is running a sale on several configurations of last year’s XPS 13 thin and light laptop. You won’t get the same Intel Ice Lake processor, Iris Plus graphics, or 16:10 display that the company offers with the 2020 model. But you can save a lot of money on a still-pretty-good ultraportable notebook.
Prices start at just $700 for a model with a Core i3-8145U dual-core processor, 4GB of RAM and 128GB of storage, but I’d recommend upgrading to at least the $850 version to get 2X the CPU cores, memory, and storage.
Here are some of the day’s best deals.
Laptops
- Lenovo Flex 14 convertible w/Pentium Gold 5405U/4GB/128GB for $330 – Lenovo (coupon: FLEXDB2)
- Dell XPS 13 w/Core i3-8145U/4GB/128GB for $700 – Dell
- Dell XPS 13 w/Core i5-10210U/8GB/256GB for $850 – Dell
- Lenovo ThinkPad X390 13″ laptop w/Core i5-10210U/8GB/256GB for $900 – Lenovo (coupon: WEBSPECIAL)
- Lenovo ThinkPad X1 Carbon Gen 7 w/Core i5-8265U/8GB/256GB for $999 – Lenovo (coupon: THINKMEMORIAL)
- Dell XPS 13 w/Core i7-10510U/8GB/256GB for $1000 – Dell
Smartphones, Tablets and eReaders
- Amazon Kindle + 3 month Kindle Unlimited for $60 – Amazon
- Google Pixel 3a for $279 – Google Store
- Apple iPad for $250 and up – Best Buy
- Microsoft Surface Pro 7 + Type Cover for $700 and up – Microsoft Store
- Microsoft Surface Pro X for $750 and up – Amazon
Media Streamers
- Roku Express (1080p) for $25 – Roku
- Amazon Fire TV Stick (1080p) for $30 – Amazon
- Amazon Fire TV Stick 4K for $40 – Amazon
- Amazon Fire TV Cube for $100 – Amazon
Wireless audio
- UE Wonderboom LE portable Bluetooth speaker for $40 – Dell
- Anker Soundcore Liberty Neo true wireless earbuds for $33 – Newegg
- Refurb Jabra Elite 65t true wireless earbuds for $60 – Newegg
- Bose SoundSport Free true wireless earbuds for $149 – Best Buy
- Refurb Sony WF-1000XM3 true wireless noise-cancelling earbuds for $110 – Back Market
Charging
- Aukey 27W USB-C wall charger for $13 – Amazon (coupon: RXAJQ5KE)
- Anker PowerCore 10,000 mAh power bank for $18 – Amazon
Other
- Brydge C-Type wireless keybord for Chrome OS for $50 – Google Store
- TP-Link Archer AX10 WiFi 6 router for $70 – Amazon
- Samsung T7 Touch 1TB portable SSD for $185 – B&H (price in cart)
Support Liliputing
Liliputing’s primary sources of revenue are advertising and affiliate links (if you click the “Shop” button at the top of the page and buy something on Amazon, for example, we’ll get a small commission).
But there are several ways you can support the site directly even if you’re using an ad blocker and hate online shopping.
Contribute to our Patreon campaign
or…
Leave a Reply