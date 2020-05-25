Daily Deals (5-25-2020)

Disclosure: Some links on this page are monetized by the Skimlinks, Amazon, and eBay, affiliate programs.

Dell is running a sale on several configurations of last year’s XPS 13 thin and light laptop. You won’t get the same Intel Ice Lake processor, Iris Plus graphics, or 16:10 display that the company offers with the 2020 model. But you can save a lot of money on a still-pretty-good ultraportable notebook.

Prices start at just $700 for a model with a Core i3-8145U dual-core processor, 4GB of RAM and 128GB of storage, but I’d recommend upgrading to at least the $850 version to get 2X the CPU cores, memory, and storage.

Here are some of the day’s best deals.

