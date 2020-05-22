Daily Deals (5-22-2020)

Disclosure: Some links on this page are monetized by the Skimlinks, Amazon, and eBay, affiliate programs.

At this point it looks like Google’s next-gen, mid-range smartphone may not be unveiled until July, and the latest rumors point to the Pixel 4a not actually shipping until August.

Need a new phone right now? The Pixel 3a is still a pretty great option — it has a slower processor, less RAM, and less storage. But it’s got one of the best cameras available in a mid-range phone (or any phone), and has a list price of $399… except today multiple retailers are selling the phone for just $279, which is a fantastic deal.

Maybe Google’s just trying to clear out inventory ahead of the Pixel 4a launch. But I’ve got zero complaints about that if it means you can snag a Pixel phone for such a low price. The Pixel 3a XL, by the way, is going for $319 today.

Here are some of the day’s best deals.

