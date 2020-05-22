Daily Deals (5-22-2020)

Disclosure: Some links on this page are monetized by the Skimlinks, Amazon, and eBay, affiliate programs.
At this point it looks like Google’s next-gen, mid-range smartphone may not be unveiled until July, and the latest rumors point to the Pixel 4a not actually shipping until August.
Need a new phone right now? The Pixel 3a is still a pretty great option — it has a slower processor, less RAM, and less storage. But it’s got one of the best cameras available in a mid-range phone (or any phone), and has a list price of $399… except today multiple retailers are selling the phone for just $279, which is a fantastic deal.
Maybe Google’s just trying to clear out inventory ahead of the Pixel 4a launch. But I’ve got zero complaints about that if it means you can snag a Pixel phone for such a low price. The Pixel 3a XL, by the way, is going for $319 today.
Here are some of the day’s best deals.
Smartphones
- Google Pixel 3a for $279 – Amazon (or Google, B&H, Best Buy)
- Google Pixel 3a XL for $319 – Amazon (or B&H, Best Buy)
- Samsung Galaxy S20 for $750 and up – Microsoft Store
Tablets
- Apple iPads for $250 and up – Best Buy
- Samsung Galaxy Tab S6 for $550 and up – Best Buy
Laptops
- Asus 14″ laptop w/Ryzen 5 3500U/8GB/256GB for $600 – Best Buy
- HP Spectre x360 13″ 4K convertible w/Core i5-1035G4/8GB/256GB for $1000 – Best Buy
Networking
- Linksys Velop Tri-band Mesh WiFi system (2-pack) for $250 – Best Buy
- Linksys TP-Link WiFi 6 router for $70 – Amazon
Wireless audio
- Sony WH-CH700N wireless noise-cancelling over-ear headphones for $100 – Best Buy
- Sony SP600N sport wireless noise-cancelling earbuds for $70 – Best Buy
- Bluedio true wireless earbuds for $19 – Amazon (clip coupon)
- UE Megaboom 3 portable Bluetooth speaker for $120 – Best Buy
- UE Megaboom 3 portable Bluetooth speaker (urban magenta color) for $98 – Amazon
Sales
- Save 20-percent on orders of $50 or more – eBay (coupon: PICK2SAVE, max $100 savings)
- Spend $20 on eBooks, get $5 credit – Amazon
- Best Buy Memorial Day Sale – Best Buy
Other
- Kingston DataTraveler 32GB USB 3.0 flash drive for $5 – Newegg
- SanDisk Ultra 400GB microSDXC card for $57 – Newegg (coupon: 93XPK38)
- Tile Slim Bluetooth tracker 2-pack for $25 (or 4-pack for $45) – Woot
- Name your price for a bundle of eBooks – StoryBundle African Speculative Fiction Bundle
