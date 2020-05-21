Daily Deals (5-21-2020)

Disclosure: Some links on this page are monetized by the Skimlinks, Amazon, and eBay, affiliate programs.
The Epic Games Store’s free game of the week is Sid Meier’s Civilization VI, a game that’s currently selling for $60 on Steam.
If turn-based strategy games aren’t your thing though, you can head over to GOG to snag a free copy of the first game in the popular The Witcher series. You have to jump through a few hoops to get this deal though — install the GOG Galaxy game launcher, install the free GWENT card game, and subscribe to the GOG newsletter.
Alternately, you can just buy the game outright. It normally costs $10, but it’s on sale for $1.49 this at the moment.
PC games & gaming
- Civilization VI for free – Epic Games Store
- The Witcher: Enhanced Edition PC game for free – GOG (after you install free GWENT game and subscriber to newsletter)
- Google Stadia Pro 2-month free trial – Stadia (sign up by June 3)
Computers
- Lenovo Yoga Book C930 dual-screen (E Ink + LCD) laptop w/Core i5-7Y54/4GB/128GB for $600 – Lenovo (coupon: YOGA40)
- Lenovo ThinkPad L13 13″ laptop for $497 and up – Lenovo (coupon: THINKMEMORIAL)
- Lenovo ThinkPad L13 Yoga for $677 and up – Lenovo (coupon: THINKMEMORIAL)
- Microsoft Surface Pro 7 for $699 and up – Best Buy
- Lenovo IdeaPad S540 13″ laptop w/QHD display/Core i7-105010U/8GB/256GB for $800 – Lenovo
- Asus ZenBook 13 w/Core i7-10510U/16GB/512GB for $990 – Newegg
Wireless audio
- Sony WF-1000XM3 true wireless earbuds for $172 + shipping – Nationwide Distributors/Google Shoping w/code: MQHDWZ)
- Sennheiser HD 4.40 wireless over-ear headphones for $100 – Electronic Express (via Google Shopping)
- Audio Technica ATH-SR6BT Bluetooth over-ear headphones w/NFC for $80 – Daily Steals (via Google Shopping)
- Samsung U-Flex wireless earbuds w/neckband for $40 – Woot
- Anker Soundcore Liberty Air true wireless earbuds for $47 – Focus Camera (via Google Shopping)
Networking
- Google Nest WiFi router for $149 (or 2 for $239) – Amazon
- Google Nest WiFi router for $149 (or multi-packs for $199 and up) – Google Store
- Asus AC1200 WiFi router + $5 gift card for $50 – Newegg
Other
- Google Shopping Memorial Day sale – Google Shopping
- WD Elements 6TB USB 3.0 external dekstop HDD for $105 – Newegg (coupon: EMCDKFG29)
- Pre-owned Fitbit Charge 2 activity tracker for $40 and up – A4C
- RAVPower 20,100 mWh 45W power bank for $35 – Amazon (clip coupon)
