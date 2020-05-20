Daily Deals (5-20-2020)

eBay is running a Memorial Day sale that lets you save 20-percent on select orders. According to the fine print, you need to buy eligible products, add at least $50 worth of stuff to your cart, and savings top out at $100.
But you can find a list of qualifying products at the sale web site, including tech, home, tools, fashion, and sporting items.
Here’s a roundup of some of the day’s best deals.
eBay deals
- Save 20-percent on select products – eBay (Coupon: PICK2SAVE )
- Refurb Jabra Elite 65T true wireless earbuds for $56 – Jabra (via eBay w/coupon: PICK2SAVE)
- Refurb Jabra Elite Active 65t true wireless earbuds for $64 – Jabra (via eBay w/coupon: PICK2SAVE)
- Refurb Jabra Elite Active 75t true wireless earbuds for $100 – Jabra (via eBay w/coupon: PICK2SAVE)
- Samsung Galaxy Tab A 8.0 tablet w/32GB for $119 – VIPOutlet (via eBay w/coupon: PICK2SAVE)
- Refurb Onn 13″ laptop w/Core i3-8145U/4GB/128GB for $225 – VIP Outlet (via eBay w/coupon: PICK2SAVE)
- Acer Swift 5 15.6″ 2.2 pound laptop w/Core i7-8565U/16GB/512GB for $799 – Microsoft (via eBay)
- True wireless Bluetooth earbuds for $14 – elec.source (via eBay)
Audio and video
- Anker SoundCore Pro+ 25W portable Bluetooth speaker for $51 – Amazon (clip coupon)
- JBL Link View 8″ smart display w/Google Assistant for $100 – Verizon (price in cart)
- Sony WI-C300 Bluetooth earbuds for $21 – Best Buy
- Refurb TaoTronics active noise cancelling over-ear Bluetooth headphones for $23 – Amazon (clip coupon)
Charging
- Aukey dual-port USB wall charger 2-pack for $11 – Amazon (coupon: ZRZDJA8L)
- EasyACC 20,000 mAh power bank for $16 – Amazon (coupon: 5Y9MDKLC)
- Aukey 30,000 mAh power bank for $31 – Amazon (clip coupon)
Digital deals
- Name your price for a bundle of digital Manga/comics – Humble Kodansha Comics Bundle
- $25 FandangoNOW gift code for $20 – Best Buy
Daily Deals (5-19-2020)
GTA V is still available for free from the Epic Games Store. You can pick up The Witcher 3 GOTY for $15 from GOG, Steam, …
Support Liliputing
Liliputing’s primary sources of revenue are advertising and affiliate links (if you click the “Shop” button at the top of the page and buy something on Amazon, for example, we’ll get a small commission).
But there are several ways you can support the site directly even if you’re using an ad blocker and hate online shopping.
Contribute to our Patreon campaign
or…
Leave a Reply