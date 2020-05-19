Daily Deals (5-19-2020)

Disclosure: Some links on this page are monetized by the Skimlinks, Amazon, and eBay, affiliate programs.
GTA V is still available for free from the Epic Games Store. You can pick up The Witcher 3 GOTY for $15 from GOG, Steam, or Epic (which lowered the price by a penny recently so you can’t use your free $10 coupon to buy it anymore). And Humble Bundle is running a name-your price deal for a bunch of Bandai Namco games.
Here are some of the day’s best deals.
PC Games
- The Witcher PC game sale ($1 – $15) – Steam (and GOG)
- Name your price for $274 worth of PC games – Humble Bandai Namco Bundle
- GTA V PC game for free – Epic Games Store
eBooks
- Tooth and Claw eBook by Jo Walton for free – Tor
- Black Widow: Forever Red eBook by Margaret Stohl for free – Marvel
- The Walking Dead digital comics (complete set) for $18 – Humble Bundle (last day)
Laptops & tablets
- Samsung Galaxy Tab S6 w/128GB for $550 – B&H
- Refurb Google Pixelbook Go w/Core m3/8GB/64GB for $530 – Best Buy
Charging
- Aukey 18W USB-C wall charger for $7 – Amazon (coupon: NHLYS6HM)
- Aukey 18W USB-C & USB-A wall charger for $13 – Amazon (coupon: SYUX6P8F)
- Aukey Focus Duo 30W dual-port USB charger for $16 – Amazon (clip coupon)
- RAVPower 20,1000 mAh 45W USB-C power bank for $35 – Amazon (clip coupon)
- Jackery 167Wh portable power station (150W peak output) for $93 – Amazon
Other
- Roku Ultra 4K HDR media streamer for $80 – Roku
- JAM portable Bluetooth speaker for $8 – Best Buy
- Sony WH-CH400 wireless on-ear headphones for $22 – Best Buy
- SanDisk Ultra 200GB microSDXC card for $28 – Newegg (coupon: EMCDKGR38)
