Daily Deals (5-18-2020)

Dell’s newest XPS 13 with an Intel Ice Lake processor and an updated design is a pretty great laptop… but also a pretty expensive one, with a starting price of $1200.

But last year’s Dell XPS 13 model with an Intel Comet Lake processor is also pretty good, and right now Dell is offering deep discounts on several configurations — the best bang for the buck might be an $850 model with an Intel Core i5-10210U processor, 8GB of RAM, and 256GB of storage.

Here are some of the day’s best deals.

