Daily Deals (5-18-2020)

Disclosure: Some links on this page are monetized by the Skimlinks, Amazon, and eBay, affiliate programs.
Dell’s newest XPS 13 with an Intel Ice Lake processor and an updated design is a pretty great laptop… but also a pretty expensive one, with a starting price of $1200.
But last year’s Dell XPS 13 model with an Intel Comet Lake processor is also pretty good, and right now Dell is offering deep discounts on several configurations — the best bang for the buck might be an $850 model with an Intel Core i5-10210U processor, 8GB of RAM, and 256GB of storage.
Here are some of the day’s best deals.
Laptops
- Acer Spin 5 13″ convertible w/Core i7-8565U/16GB/512GB for $699 – Microsoft Store
- Lenovo Flex 14 convertible w/Core i5-10210U/8GB/256GB for $649 – Microsoft Store
- Lenovo IdeaPad S540 14″ notebook w/Ryzen 7 3700U/12GB/512GB for $799 – Microsoft Store
- Dell XPS 13 touchscreen laptop w/Core i5-10210U/4GB/128GB for $800 – Dell
- Dell XPS 13 laptop (non-touch) w/Core i5-10210U/8GB/256GB for $850 – Dell
- Dell XPS 13 laptop (non-touch) w/Core i7-10510U/8GB/256GB for $1000 – Dell
Storage
- WD external HDD and SSD storage sale – Best Buy
- SanDisk 128GB microSDHC card 2-pack for $32 – Amazon
Charging
- Aukey 48W USB wall charger (30W + 18W) for $16 – Amazon (coupon: QKAMWVJ6)
- Tronsmart 18W USB wall charger for $7 – Newegg
- Aukey 10W Qi wireless charging pad for $6 – Amazon (coupon: 98ZBNOWH)
- Anker PowerCore 10,000 mAh power bank for $18 – Amazon
Wireless audio
- SkullCandy Jib Bluetooth earbuds for $10 – Walmart
- NuForce BE Sport3 wireless earbuds for $12 – B&H (or 4-pack for $40)
- Anker Soundcore Liberty Neo true wireless earbuds for $33 – Amazon
- JBL Live 500BT over-ear wireless headphones for $80 – Amazon
- Anker portable Bluetooth speaker for $23 – Amazon
- UE Megaboom portable Bluetooth speaker for $72 – Walmart
- Apple HomePod smart speaker for $200 – Best Buy
Other
- Intel NUC mini PC w/Core i3-8121U/Radeon 540/8GB RAM/1TB HDD for $348 – Amazon
- Sega Genesis mini retro console for $50 – Amazon
- Linksys Velop mesh WiFi system 3-pack for $280 – Best Buy
- Pre-order Lenovo Smart Frame for $200 (half price) – Lenovo/Indiegogo
Support Liliputing
Liliputing’s primary sources of revenue are advertising and affiliate links (if you click the “Shop” button at the top of the page and buy something on Amazon, for example, we’ll get a small commission).
But there are several ways you can support the site directly even if you’re using an ad blocker and hate online shopping.
Contribute to our Patreon campaign
or…
Leave a Reply