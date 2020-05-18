Liliputing

Daily Deals (5-18-2020)

Posted on at by // Leave a Comment

Disclosure: Some links on this page are monetized by the Skimlinks, Amazon, and eBay, affiliate programs.

Dell’s newest XPS 13 with an Intel Ice Lake processor and an updated design is a pretty great laptop… but also a pretty expensive one, with a starting price of $1200.

But last year’s Dell XPS 13 model with an Intel Comet Lake processor is also pretty good, and right now Dell is offering deep discounts on several configurations — the best bang for the buck might be an $850 model with an Intel Core i5-10210U processor, 8GB of RAM, and 256GB of storage.

Here are some of the day’s best deals.

Laptops

Storage

Charging

Wireless audio

Other






Support Liliputing

Liliputing’s primary sources of revenue are advertising and affiliate links (if you click the “Shop” button at the top of the page and buy something on Amazon, for example, we’ll get a small commission).

But there are several ways you can support the site directly even if you’re using an ad blocker and hate online shopping.

Contribute to our Patreon campaign

or…

Contribute via PayPal

Select a Donation Option (USD)

Enter Donation Amount (USD)

Leave a Reply

avatar

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

  Subscribe  
Notify of