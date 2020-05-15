Liliputing

Daily Deals (5-15-2020)

Posted on at by

The Epic Games Store is giving away GTA V for free for the next week… and Epic’s website buckled under the pressure when the giveaway went live yesterday.

But now things are working again, and you can snag a free copy of this popular title until May 21, when the store will offer a different game for free.

Epic is also giving away $10 coupons that you can apply toward the purchase of any game priced $14.99 or higher. And now’s a pretty good time to find games to use that code on, because the Epic MEGA Sale is underway, with discounts of up to 75-percent off select games until June 21.

Here are some of the day’s best deals.

