Daily Deals (5-15-2020)

The Epic Games Store is giving away GTA V for free for the next week… and Epic’s website buckled under the pressure when the giveaway went live yesterday.
But now things are working again, and you can snag a free copy of this popular title until May 21, when the store will offer a different game for free.
Epic is also giving away $10 coupons that you can apply toward the purchase of any game priced $14.99 or higher. And now’s a pretty good time to find games to use that code on, because the Epic MEGA Sale is underway, with discounts of up to 75-percent off select games until June 21.
Here are some of the day’s best deals.
PC Games
- GTA V for free – Epic Games Store
- Aegis PC game for free – Humble Bundle
- Save up to 75-percent on select PC games – Epic Games Store MEGA Sale
- Get a $10 credit to spend on any game priced $15 or higher – Epic Games tore
Laptops
- Apple iPad 10.2 for $250 and up – Best Buy
- Amazon Kindle (2016) for $50 – Woot
Tablets & eReaders
- Dell XPS 13 laptop w/Core i5-10210U/8GB/128GB for $833 – Dell
- Acer Swift 5 15.6″ w/Core i7-8565U/16GB/512GB for $799 – Microsoft (via eBay)
- Lenovo ThinkPad X280 12.5″ laptop w/Core i5-8350U/8GB/256GB for $769 – Rakuten
Storage
- SanDisk Extreme 2TB USB 3.1 portable SSD for $270 – WirelessChoice (via eBay)
- Samsung T5 1TB USB 3.1 portable SSD for $150 – Best Buy
- Samsung T5 500GB USB 3.1 portable SSD for $80 – Amazon
- WD 2TB USB 3.2 portable HDD for $60 – Newegg (coupon: EMCDKGK38)
Audio & video
- TaoTronics Deimos Bluetooth earbuds for $15 – Newegg
- Anker Soundcore Liberty true wireless earbuds for $50 – Newegg (coupon: 93XPJ84)
- Bose SoundSport free true wireless earbuds for $149 – Adorama
- Anker Nebula projectors for up to 33-percent off – Amazon
- Google Home Max smart speaker for $229 – Belk
Other
